Councillor praises those who assisted the injured after three vehicle collision

A LOCAL councillor has thanked those who came to the assistance of those who were involved in a three vehicle collision on the Andersonstown Road shortly after eight thirty on Monday evening.



Sinn Féin Cllr Áine McCabe paid tribute to the local residents, shop assistants and members and staff from Casement Social Club who helped those involved while waiting for the emergency services.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News, she said: “Anything like this can be very traumatic for those who are first on the scene. I spoke to some of those who helped after the crash and the neighbours, shop assistants and members and staff from Casement showed a brilliant community response in a time of need.



“I wish anyone who was involved a speedy recovery. You can have physical injuries but there will also be mental scars associated with being involved in an incident like that,” she added.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences and remains in police custody at this time.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have any information which may assist them with their enquiries, or any dash-cam footage, to contact 101 quoting reference number 1757 of 27/09/21.

A spokesperson for the Ambulance Service added: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 20:34 on Monday 27 September following reports of a 3 vehicle RTC in the Andersonstown Road area of Belfast.

"NIAS despatched one HART Officer and one Emergency Crew to the scene.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital."

