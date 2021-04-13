Our Angela leads Saint Pat’s celebrations in Germany

WEST Belfast native and famed opera singer, Angela Feeney has spearheaded a virtual first by bringing Munich’s St Patrick’s Day festival straight online.



The St Patrick’s Day Parade in Angela's adopted city is the second largest parade after the Oktoberfest in Munich and is a highlight in the cultural calendar in Bavaria.





The parade is also the largest St Patrick’s Day parade in mainland Europe attracting numbers of upwards of 1,500 participants and 30,000 onlookers every year.



Angela, who was the first Irish singer to be signed as a soloist by the Bavarian State Opera, said: “I am chair of Munich Irish Network (MIN) and decided to take my life in my hands and enter the world of streaming to do something.



“We had a great line up with all those normally marching and performing live responding generously to my request for videos."



Angela's name is synonymous with the West Belfast Classical Music Bursary Awards which began in 1994 and now continue as the Belfast Classical Music Bursaries.



Taking part in the virtual celebration were:

• Johnny Logan: Multiple winner of the Eurovision Song Contest.

• In House Music – the Paul Daly Band.

• Dr Nicholas O’Brien Ambassador of Ireland to Germany.

• Munich’s Oberb¸rgermeister Herr Dieter Rieter,

• Honorary Consul General of Ireland for Bavaria and Thuringia Prof. Dr. Erich Lejeune

• Marching Bands

• Irish dancing

• Irish Folk Music from Ireland/Germany

• Local Sports and Cultural Clubs

• Young pianist – Fintan Ó Donnabháin