Ankle injury forces Conlan out of December 5 fight

Michael Conlan returned home sporting a protective boot after he ruptured his ATFL in training this week

A RUPTURED anterior talofibular ligament (ATFL) has ended Michael Conlan's plans to face Isaac Dogboe on December 5.

The disappointed Belfast man sustained the ankle injury during a training session in London and has returned home to start the recovery process that is expected to take between eight and 12 weeks.

Conlan had announced last week that he was set to face the Ghanian at the Royal Albert Hall on the Tyson Fury card but bad luck has ended those plans.

Confirming on a post on social media, he said: "Absolutely devastated to announce I will no longer be fighting December 5th due to rupturing my ATFL during a training session on Wednesday, back home now recovering. Doc said I’ll be out for 8-12 weeks but I’ll be back sooner, just watch! #ChampionMindset #TheConlanRevolution"

The serious ankle injury comes as the West Belfast man was making the final descent towards a potential world title fight as early as next March should he have overcome Dogboe, a former world super-bantamweight champion.

While the schedule may now be put back, the 28-year-old is hopeful he can return soon and pick up where he left off against Sofiane Takoucht in August when he improved his record to 14-0.

Conlan is still on course for a shot at the winner of the fight between WBO super-bantamweight champion Angelo Leo and Stephen Fulton, but for now will concentrate on returning to full fitness ahead of what still promises to be a big 2021.