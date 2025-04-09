Annual Easter Lily campaign launched at Belfast City Hall

THE annual Easter Lily campaign – to commemorate those who died for Irish freedom – has been launched in Belfast City Hall.

It is just the second time the event has been held in the civic building, following last year's historic first.

The launch began with the singing of the national anthem, Amhrán na bhFiann, by Gerry McCabe, who also later performed 'Foggy Dew'. Sinn Féin councillor Áine McCabe then read the 1916 Proclamation before a pageant performance in honour of Countess Markievicz.

Joe Austin, Chair of the National Graves Association, who organised the City Hall event, said: "This is a very important event in the republican calendar.

"In 1922, in a hotel in Dublin, Cumann na mBan were holding their executive meeting. The republican struggle was very demoralised at the time. Republicans were being executed and imprisoned.

"That Easter, the republican movement was in need of a boost for the annual commemoration and the Easter Lily was launched and sold.

"Ever since, it has been sold all over Ireland as a symbol of reflection of the dead but also a determination that Easter was a spiritual occasion, as Christians believe Christ rose from the dead, republicans believe our struggle also rose from the dead that Easter."

Guest speaker, Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Murphy said: "Last year was the first time the launch took place in Belfast City Hall, a civic building and the significance of that should not be understated.

"Everyone should be able to remember their dead in a dignified way and for that to be respected by others.

Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Murphy

"The launch of the Easter Lily is an important event for republicans and marks the beginning of Easter for me.

"As we remember those who are no longer with us, we will continue in their legacy to build a new Ireland with equal opportunities for everyone."