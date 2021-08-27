Antrim Club Championships: Hurling groups set to step up a gear

Naomh Éanna host Rossa in Group one of the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship on Saturday Kevin Herron

THE games are now coming thick and fast as the groups in this year’s Antrim Senior Hurling Championships will begin to take a little shape over the weekend.

There is a full round of fixtures across all grades in hurling tomorrow (Saturday) with across-city affair in Group One of the SHC as Rossa make the trip to Glengormley to face Naomh Éanna.

The hosts gave a good account of themselves during Tuesday evening’s opening round, but ultimately lost out to a James McNaughton-inspired Loughgiel by 2-25 to 0-17.

Rossa enjoyed contrasting fortunes as they found their range to score a 0-26 to 2-14 home win against Ballycastle and will make the trip across town knowing victory will secure their passage into the knockout stages.

At 6pm, Ballycastle will host Loughgiel hoping to bounce back from that defeat in Belfast during the week and will want to get their campaign off the mark or else leave themselves on thin ice heading into the final game next week.

Group Two will see St John’s travel to Cushendall aiming to remain on top of the group and put one over on the Ruairi who have been a thorn in their side in recent years.

The Johnnies were pushed hard by SHC newcomers Tír na nÓg on Tuesday, but ultimately prevailed with Donal Carson, Conor Johnston and Domhnall Nugent finding the net in a 3-23 to 3-15 win.

Cushendall were grateful for a late Christy McNaughton point to secure a share of the spoils against Dunloy that means they will be gunning for victory to overtake the Johnnies in the standings and Dunloy will also be keen to record their first win at Tír na nÓg.

In the Intermediate Championship, Gort na Móna will make their bow when making the trip to Ahoghill to face Clooney Gaels having been forced to postpone Tuesday’s opener against Carey.

The Turf Lodge side has been hit hard with injuries and will find it a tough start away to a Clooney side that was impressive in their away win at Armoy in the week.

Carey are therefore also in action for the first tie and they host St Gall’s who claimed a draw at home to Glenariffe on Tuesday, with Oisin’s set for home advantage against Armoy tomorrow.

In Group Two there is the most local of derby’s as St Paul’s - fresh from their thrilling opening victory against Cloughmills - head next door to face Sarsfield’s who will be keen to bounce back from their opening day defeat against Creggan.

In this five-team group, Kickhams get the bye, so Cushendun will enter the fray for the first time when they head to Cloughmills.

The Junior Championship, there is another all-West Belfast affair in Group one as Davitt’s host Lámh Dhearg.

The Red Hands were victorious against Ballymena to get their challenge off to a fine start, but Davitt’s lost out to Rasharkin and will be fighting to keep their hoes of a semi-final berth alive, while Ballymena will have the same mindset when hosting Rasharkin.

St Teresa’s and Loch Mór Dál gCais both lost their opening Group Two fixtures to Glenravel and Glenarm respectively, so both will be keen to give themselves a chance at progressing when they meet at Pairc MhicDhomhnaill/ÚiDhoctairtigh, while the top two meet in Glenarm with the winner potentially through to the semi-finals.



Saturday’s fixtures (all 4pm unless stated)

Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship, Group One

Naomh Éanna v O’Donovan Rossa

Ballycastle v Loughgiel (6pm, live on Pairc TV)



Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship, Group Two

Cushendall v St John’s

Tír na nÓg v Dunloy



Andersonstown Social Club Antrim Intermediate Hurling Championship, Group One

Clooney Gaels v Gort na Móna

Carey v St Gall’s

Glenariffe v Armoy



Andersonstown Social Club Antrim Intermediate Hurling Championship, Group Two

Sarsfield’s v St Paul’s

Cloughmills v Cushendun



Casement Social Club Antrim Junior Hurling Championship, Group One

Davitt’s v Lámh Dhearg

All Saints, Ballymena v Rasharkin



Casement Social Club Antrim Junior Hurling Championship, Group One

St Teresa’s v Loch Mór Dál gCais

Glenarm v Glenravel

