Antrim Football Leagues: Donnelly double helps Rossa sink Aghagallon

Rossa captain Ciaran Orchin and Aghagallon skipper Darryl McAlernon are pictured with referee Fionntán McCotter before Wednesday night's game at Páirc Na nGael

Homefit Antrim Football League Division One

Aghagallon 1-7 Rossa 3-8



A SECOND half brace from Sean Pat Donnelly proved crucial as Rossa earned two points following Wednesday night’s Division One clash away to Aghagallon.

The hosts had led 1-4 to 1-3 after a keenly-contested first 30 minutes, but two goals from Donnelly in as many minutes in the second half turned the game decisively in favour of the Shaws Road outfit.

Both goals were set-up by Rossa full-forward Dominic McEnhill who was excellent, especially in the second half while a smart stop from Aghagallon goalkeeper Damien O’Hagan denied Donnelly his hat-trick.

Aghagallon make the better start to proceedings and quickly found themselves three ahead with points from Gareth Magee (free), Liam Russeell and another from centre-forward Magee, this time from play.

At the other end, Rossa were wasteful in front of the posts and it took Hugh McGettigan’s men 13 minutes to register their first point – a fine effort from Liam Corr.

Just two minutes later, Rossa took the lead when corner-forward Ruaidhri Currie rifled a low shot past O’Hagan to move his side 1-1 to 0-3 ahead.

Rossa’s lead didn’t last long as Aghagallon hit back instantly with a goal of their own. Magee’s shot at the posts fell short of the target and Rossa goalkeeper Conal McDonald, was perhaps caught out by the low sun, could only palm the ball into the path of Conleth McAlinden, who made no mistake from close range.

A free from McEnhill reduced the gap back to a single point, but Aghagallon could have been in for another goal had midfielder Jamie Lamont opted to test McDonald rather than taking his point on 22 minutes.

Rossa’s Donal Armstrong also forced O’Hagan into another smart save and the West Belfast men cut the deficit to a point once more when McEnhill converted a free late in the half.

On the cusp of half-time, it was McDonald who was called into action again – this time to make a brilliant stop after Magee unleashed a shot on goal following a neat one-two with McAlinden.

Aghagallon had to settle for a one-point lead at the break (1-4 to 1-3), but both teams could and should have plundered more in the perfect playing conditions.

That the home side only added three points in the second half will frustrate manager Kevin Murray and they were undone in the vital third quarter.

St Mary’s began the second half with a fine score under pressure from full-forward Hugh Hannon while Marc McAfee's ambitious attempt at goal drifted wide.

McEnhill then levelled the game with two brilliant points from play in quick succession.

The full-forward was also instrumental in the goal opportunities which settled the game.

McEnhill played Donnelly through on goal and centre-forward showed great skill and composure to evade the advancing O’Hagan before slipping the ball into the net to move Rossa 2-5 to 1-5 ahead.

Rossa’s third goal was a carbon-copy of their second as, around a minute later, Donnelly found the net for a second time with McEnhill again providing the assist.

With a little over 10 minutes remaining, the impressive McEnhill moved his side seven clear with another point from play before substitute Michael McEnhill converted a free.

Aghagallon substitute Pauric Maginnis ended a 25-minute scoreless period for his side when he fired over following an excellent burst out of defence from corner-back Stephen Devlin.

Goal-scorer McAlinden added a point to his tally while Jack Lenehan’s late effort bounced off the top of the crossbar, but it didn’t fall kindly for any of the Aghagallon forwards and Rossa cleared their lines.

Fittingly, it was McEnhill who closed the game out with a free to give Rossa a seven-point win which moves them into fourth ahead of Friday night’s home clash with Gort na Móna (7.45pm).



AGHAGALLON: D O’Hagan; S Devlin, A Mulholland, C McGrath; M McStravick, R O’Neill, S Donnelly; J Lenehan, J Lamont (0-1); Russell (0-1), G Magee (0-2, 0-1), M McAfee; C McAlinden (1-1), H Hannon (0-1), D McAlernon.

Subs: P Magunnis (0-1) for McAlernon (42), S Branagan for McStravick (42), J Harbinson for Russell (42), C Hamill for Mulholland (45).



ROSSA: C McDonald; P Moyes, G McGrath, C McGowan; C Orchin, R Gowdy, R Murray; C McGettigan, E McMenamin; L Corr (0-1), SP Donnelly (2-0), A Devlin; D Armstrong, D McEnhill (0-6, 0-3fs), R Currie (1-0).

Subs: S Shannon for Corr (HT), M Close for McGettigan (46), M McEnhill (0-1, 0-1f) for Armstrong (49), P McGreevy for Murray (50).



REFEREE: F McCotter (Sarsfield’s).