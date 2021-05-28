Antrim Football Leagues resume as spectators return

Rossa host Cargin on Sunday with both teams unbeaten in their opening games

IT'S round three of fixtures in Antrim's football leagues this weekend with the added bonus of up to 500 spectators permitted at the games.

The sun is due to shine when the majority of games take place on Sunday as a sense that the Irish summer has finally arrived and there are a host of mouthwatering games in store for those who had been longing to return to the terraces.

In Division One, Cargin make the trip to Belfast to face Rossa in a game between two unbeaten teams with the Erin's Own outfit having won their opening two games, while Rossa have three points on the board with a win and a draw in the last outing at Creggan.

St Brigid's are also two from two and they visit Aghagallon, while there are a couple of all-city fixtures as St Gall's host St John's and Naomh Éanna head to West Belfast to take on Gort na Móna.

Lámh Dhearg are on the road in Ahoghill with the remaining fixture an all-South West affair between Portglenone and Creggan.

Three teams are on maximum points in Division Two with Aldergrove leading the way on scoring difference and the St James' club host last year's Junior champions Ardoyne.

Sarsfield's host Tír na nÓg with the Glenavy versus Moneyglass game starting at the later time of 2.30pm.

Elsewhere, St Paul's are on home turf against Glenravel, while St Teresa's and Davitt's are on the road when they face Dunloy and Ballymena respectively.

The 10-team Division Three has half of the clubs with two wins from two, whilst the others are yet to pick up a point with the first of the games taking place this evening (Friday) at Woodlands when St Agnes' look to maintain their good start when Pearse's visit aiming to get their first points of the campaign.

Sunday will see the remainder of the fixtures with St Patrick's, Lisburn hosting St Comgall's in a battle of unbeaten teams.

At the opposite side of the spectrum, the St Malachy's v Ballycastle game at Cherryvale will see one of the teams - barring a draw - get off the mark, while O'Donnell's and Rasharkin will both be going to make it three wins from three when the pair have home advantage over Éire Óg and Laochra Loch Lao respectively.

Fixtures (all Sunday 1pm unless stated)

Homefit Antrim Football League Division One

Aghagallon v St Brigid's

Gort na Móna v Naomh Éanna

St Gall's v St John's

Portglenone v Kickhams, Creggan

O'Donovan Rossa v Cargin

Ahoghill v Lámh Dhearg

Antrim Football League Division Two

Aldergrove v Ardoyne

Dunloy v St Teresa's

Sarsfield's v Tír na nÓg

St Paul's v Glenravel

All Saints, Ballymena v Davitt's

Glenavy v Moneyglass (2.30pm)

Antrim Football League Division Three

St Agnes' v Pearse's (Friday, 7.15pm)

O'Donnell's v Éire Óg

Rasharkin v Laochra Loch Lao

St Patrick's, Lisburn v St Comgall's

St Malachy's v Ballycastle