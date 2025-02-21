Gaelic Games: Antrim with a point to prove against struggling Leitrim

Antrim captain Dermot McAleese believes the quick turnaround from the defeat in Offaly can be a plus this week

Allianz Football League Division Three

Antrim v Leitrim (Corrigan Park, Saturday, 2.30pm)

WHAT could have gone wrong for Antrim in Tullamore on Sunday did go wrong, but perhaps a return to action on home turf six days later is exactly what is needed as they prepare to welcome Leitrim to Corrigan Park on Saturday.

A glance at the scoreboard at the end of the game at Glenisk O’Connor Park showed a 16-point drubbing, but there was more to it with a pair of red cards early in the second period leaving swathes of space the hosts couldn’t fail to exploit.

Much has been made of the new rules in football but the ‘3 v 3’ in each half does alter with a red card as Antrim could leave just one up with two players dismissed, but that gave them the options of either chase the game and be outnumbered in defence or opt for damage limitation. Trailing by just three at the time, they went for the former and Offaly took full advantage to run up the score.

Last year, going down to 13 men would have made it a remote possibility of victory, but looking at how last week played out, losing players carries an even greater burden and it will be a lesson learned as Andy McEntee’s men seek to bounce back this week against Leitrim.

“We have to put our big boy pants on and put that behind us,” said team captain Dermot McAleese.

“We’ve a big game this week and every point is precious at this stage. We have to get ourselves together like we do. We’ve had some tough defeats in the past and the boys have regrouped.

“Leitrim is a big game now and it’s a massive two points.”

The Connacht side had their own afternoon to forget on Sunday, but it was nothing to do with red cards as they were no match for Division Three favourites Kildare.

It was all over by the break with the Lilywhites 16 up and Leitrim with just one score on the board, and although they rallied a little, the 1-27 to 0-7 loss on their home patch tells its own story of the gulf between the teams.

This was just the latest heavy loss Steven Poacher’s men have suffered in the campaign as they sit marooned at the bottom of the table, below Sligo on a considerable scoring difference with their neighbours also to get off the mark.

Poacher assumed the reins back in October after Mickey Graham - the initial replacement for Andy Moran who guided them to promotion last year - stepped down just months after his appointment before taking up a coaching role with Galway.

The Down native has since been dealing with a panel decimated for a number of reasons, between unavailability, retirements and injuries, so perhaps their difficult start is not a huge surprise.

However, complacency should not and can not come into it for Antrim this weekend who will be without the suspended Conor Stewart and Conor Hand.

Still, home advantage ought to act as a spur for Antrim who will know gaining maximum points on their home patch is a must this year with four games on the road.

There is also a bit of a point to prove following the Offaly loss as although mistakes were made in the opening half, which saw them eight behind at one point, they did show much better in their run to the break and the margin of victory does not paint a true picture of where they stand.

Should they put in the level of performance they are capable of, cut out the mistakes and keep their discipline, then a victory ought to be well within their grasp.

“The best way to bounce back from a defeat there is to go out and put in a really good performance,” McAleese stressed.

“It’s nearly a good thing we have that opportunity in six days as there is no feeling sorry for ourselves - just get back on the horse and go again.”

