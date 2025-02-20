Extra places now available for the SPAR Craic 10k

Due to unprecedented demand, the SPAR Craic 10k organisers have managed to secure additional places for this year's race, so registration is open once again.

The sold-out signs had been put up two weeks ago with over 5000 places on the starting line at Belfast City Hall snapped up, but moves have been made to increase capacity, which is good news for those who feared their chance had gone.

With no time to waste ahead of St Patrick's Day, those still keen to secure their spot are urged to avail of this last chance and can do so by visiting the Aisling Events office and the places will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Many have already secured their place and Options IT is one of many returnees as they once again partner with the event.

“We are proud to once again support the SPAR Craic 10k St Patrick’s Day run in 2025," said Danny Moore, President, and CEO of Options.

"This event has become a highlight of our annual calendar, bringing our community together in a celebration of sport, spirit, and tradition. Best of luck to all the runners."

Connla McCann, Director of the SPAR Craic 10k, added: “St Patrick’s Day is a very special occasion for the Irish around the world, and we are delighted to be holding Belfast’s annual SPAR Craic 10k again.

“With more runners than ever before, we plan to make March 17 a day to remember as we start in a fun and healthy way.”

The SPAR Craic 10k is now a staple of the St Patrick’s Day festivities, as traditional as Irish stew and shamrock.

An inclusive, fun event which attracts all levels of runners from across the island and beyond, SPAR Craic 10k is Belfast’s premier urban run. As we take to the road again, we issue the warm, Irish welcome of ‘céad míle fáilte — come along for the Craic’.

To secure one of those final places, priced £25, visit the Aisling Events office (2 Hannahstown Hill, Belfast, BT170LT) so your place can be confirmed.

You'll receive your race bib and all the necessary information—getting you race-ready for the big day!

Any runners aged 16 or under who wish to run must be accompanied by an adult and written consent should be sent to organisers by parents or guardians.