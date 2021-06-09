Antrim Football Leagues: Top versus bottom as Rossa host Ahoghill

Action from last year's clash at Shaw's Road that went the way of Ahoghill

IT'S top against bottom in Division on of the Antrim Football Leagues this evening as high-flying Rossa host Ahoghill.

Hugh McGettigan's side are unbeaten so far this season with three wins from four, plus a draw away to Creggan.

The St Mary's club have had a difficult start to the season, losing all four but will travel to Belfast hoping to turn things around.

Naomh Éanna got off the mark against Ahoghill last time out and they host South Belfast club St Brigid's who go into this evening's fixture just one point off top spot.

Cargin find themselves in the same position and they make the trip to De La Salle Park to face St Gall's.

There is an all-West Belfast clash with St John's making the short trip to Gort na Móna, while Portglenone is the destination for Lámh Dhearg and Aghagallon host Creggan in the remaining Division One fixture.

Tír na nÓg lead the way in Division Two with a perfect record and they will seek to maintain that run when they make the trip to Glenavy.

At the other end of the table, Sarsfield's will be going to get off the mark when hosting Davitt's in a local derby, while St Teresa's will be going to continue their decent start tot he season away at Aldergrove.

Ardoyne enjoy home advantage against Moneyglass and it is a similar scenario for St Paul's against Ballymena, with the remaining game seeing Dunloy host Moneyglass.

In Division Three, St Agnes' and St Comgall's have both made perfect starts and they clash in a top-of-the-table fixture at Woodlands.

Sitting just two points behind them are St Patrick's and O'Donnell's who are in action at Kirkwoods Park, Lisburn, while Rasharkin are also on six points and they are at home to Éire Óg who have drawn a blank so far.

St Malachy's and Ballycastle have also yet to pick up a point and they get the opportunity to do so on home turn this evening when they play host to Pearse's and Laochra Loch Lao respectively.

Today's fixtures (all 7.30pm)

Homefit Antrim Football League Division One

Portglenone v Lámh Dhearg

Gort na Móna v St John's

Aghagallon v Creggan

St Gall's v Cargin

Naomh Éanna v St Brigid's

O'Donovan Rossa v Ahoghill

Antrim Football League Division Two

Sarsfield's v Davitt's

Aldergrove v St Teresa's

Glenavy v Tír na nÓg

Dunloy v Glenravel

Ardoyne v Moneyglass

St Pauls GAC v Ballymena

Antrim Football League Division Three

St Agnes' v St Comgall's

Ballycastle v Laochra Loch Lao

Rasharkin v Éire Óg

St Patrick's, Lisburn v O'Donnell's

St Malachy's v Pearse's