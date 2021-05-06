Antrim GAA club leagues set to get underway this weekend

Loughgiel will host Dunloy on Saturday in a repeat of last year’s Antrim SHC final. The game will be streamed live on www.pairctv.com at 1pm INPHO

THE Antrim All-County Leagues are set to begin this weekend with reserve football getting things underway on Friday before the senior hurling takes centre stage on Saturday with a couple of mouth-watering fixtures.

The county players won't be available for their clubs at present due to their involvement in the Allianz Leagues, but this will afford managers to cast their eye over some fresh talent in their ranks.

Unfortunately, spectators are not permitted to attend for now due to Covid regulations, but the good news is that Antrim GAA plan to stream one league game per week via pairctv.com and this will begin on Saturday with a repeat of the 2020 Antrim SHC final when Loughgiel host neighbours Dunloy at 1pm.

Elsewhere in Division One (all 4pm), Rossa will host Cushendall in a repeat of the Championship quarter-final that went the way of Collie Murphy's side, with St John's making the trip to Portaferry and Naomh Éanna heading in the opposite direction as they travel to Ballycastle.

Division 2A will see Gort na Móna travel to Dungannon and Sarsfield's host Clooney Gaels in their opener, while St Paul's are away in Creggan in Division 2B.

There are home games in Division Three for Carryduff and St Teresa's who face Glenarm and Armagh's Cuchulains respectively, with Davitt's heading to Derry to take on Na Magha.

St Brigid's return to senior hurling in Division Four and they head to Dungannon, with St Agnes' at home to Loch Mór Dál gCais and Lámh Dhearg hosting Larne. The remaining game will see an away day for Ardoyne in Ballymena.



Fixtures

Antrim Reserve Football Division One (all Friday 7pm)

Naomh Éanna v St Brigid's

Ahoghill v Creggan

Cargin v Portglenone

O'Donovan Rossa v St John's

St Gall's v Aghagallon



Antrim Reserve Football Division Two (all Friday 7pm)

Moneyglass v St Comgall's

Glenavy v St Paul's

Rasharkin v Glenravel



Doherty Woodshavings Antrim Hurling Division One (all Saturday 4pm unless stated)

Loughgiel v Dunloy (1pm, live on www.pairctv.com)

O`Donovan Rossa v Cushendall

Portaferry v St John's

Ballycastle v Naomh Éanna

Ballygalget v Ballycran



Antrim Hurling League Division 2A (all Saturday 4pm)

Tír na nÓg v Cushendun

Dungannon v Gort na Móna

Sarsfield's v Clooney Gaels



Antrim Hurling League Division 2A (all Saturday 4pm)

Creggan v St Paul's

Carey v Glenariffe

Cloughmills v Bredagh



Antrim Hurling League Division Three (all Saturday 4pm)

Carryduff v Glenarm

Na Magha v Davitt's

Glenravel v Rasharkin

St Teresa's v Cuchulains



Antrim Hurling League Division Four (all Saturday 4pm unless stated)

Ballymena v Ardoyne

Lámh Dhearg v Latharna Óg

St Agnes' v Loch Mór Dál gCais

Dungannon v St Brigid's (7pm)



Antrim Reserve Hurling League Division One (all Monday 7pm)

Cushendall v Dunloy

Loughgiel v Ballycastle

St John's v O'Donovan Rossa