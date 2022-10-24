Antrim GAA star Jane Adams and 50 players to plant one million trees in Africa

FORMER Antrim camogie star Jane Adams will be one of 50 GAA stars from across Ireland pulling together to travel to Kenya next month to help in the battle against climate change.

Plant the Planet Games, developed by the group ‘Warriors for Humanity’ which was founded by Galway dual player Alan Kerins, take place in Kenya from 18 to 27 November. The star-studded trip will feature 50 prominent GAA stars from football, hurling, ladies football and camogie.

Whilst in Kenya, the stars will be highlighting the impact of climate change, by planting one million trees, as well as getting children and local humanitarian groups in Kenya involved in the playing of GAA sports.

Each star has a target of €10,000 to raise, which will go towards the planting of the one million trees through the organisation Self Help Africa. Jane Adams and her fellow stars have been raising money through their own personal sponsorship pages, as well as getting help from local businesses.

During the trip players will be treating the people of Kenya, including hundreds of children, to a challenge match at Nairobi’s Rugby Club. Historically, this will be the first time an inter-county game has been played in Kenya.

Players on the trip will also be accompanied on their travels by traditional Kenyan musicians, and other Kenyan cultural acts who will take part in a host of cultural events alongside the players, as well as highlighting the work done by Self Help Africa.

Speaking to Andersonstown News, Jane Adams said: “I’ve been raising my money through a number of companies, such as Jim Conlon of Connected Health, Aidan Flynn of Flynn Construction, and I also have my own donation page which has had a lot of donations as well.

"We’ll be playing a big inter-county game in Nairobi, a football match and a hurling match in front of about 6,000 people. There will be Antrim stars like Neil McManus, Chris Kerr and Paddy Burke, a total of 50 from all of the counties of Ireland.

"Someone from each county that won an All-Ireland tournament and those who won the camogie last year will be there too. We will be using our platform to promote planting one million trees, playing the matches and we will also be meeting Kenyan Olympians who will be helping us plant the trees as well.

"We are planning to do some interactive games with the kids as well to make it as fun as possible in the little time we have.”

Please donate to the idonate page if you can 💙💛💙💛💙💛💙https://t.co/D46UvWCyc1 pic.twitter.com/omebwRdZJB — O'Donovan Rossa GAC (@RossaGACBelfast) September 19, 2022

Founder of Warriors for Humanity and Plant the Planet Games, Alan Kerins said “It is incredible to have 50 warriors for humanity signed up, each one committing to raise funds in support what is one of the biggest challenges of our lifetime, that of climate change.

“This campaign, from which some of the world’s most vulnerable communities will benefit, will leave a lasting legacy in more ways than one, improving quality of living both in the present day and for future generations."

You can donate to Jane's page by clicking here.