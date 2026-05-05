ANTRIM U20 hurlers, U23 Camog’s and Senior Ladies footballers enjoyed a hat-trick of victories over the Bank Holiday weekend, including some major scalps.

All three managed to enjoy the sunshine across the island on Saturday as the camog’s kicked the weekend off with a victory down in Wexford in their All-Ireland campaign, before the Antrim U20 hurlers continued their impressive form with a third victory in the Leinster Championship.



The Senior Ladies Footballers were back in Ulster Championship action, with a victory against London ensuring their return to the Ulster Final in two weeks’ time where the Oak Leaf county awaits.

All Ireland B Under 23 Camogie

Quarter-Final

Wexford 1-13

Antrim 4-6

A hat-trick from Cliona Griffin was enough to earn Antrim a spot in the final four of the competition after some excellent striking either side of the half proved devastating for Antrim in their pursuit to overturn an early deficit.

Wexford opened the scoring through a Ciara Butler free, but Antrim quickly seized the momentum. Just six minutes in, Cliona Griffin found the back of the net for her first goal of the afternoon, followed closely by two frees from Elen McIntosh.

McIntosh continued to fire scores over from the dead ball as Antrim resisted the continuous white flags the home side would manage to deliver.

The Saffrons were pinned back by an intense Wexford attacking press as they endured a 20-minute scoring drought, during which Butler and Byrne combined for four points to narrow the gap to a single point. The home side never managed to take the lead and eventually Antrim struck once again.

In the 52nd minute, Antrim finally broke the siege. Following a frantic scramble for possession 20 metres out, Griffin emerged with the sliotar and fed Orlaith McAlister, who ruthlessly dispatched the ball into the net.

The Saffrons' victory in Portlaoise now sets up a semi-final in the All-Ireland series, with hopes they can return to Croke Park once again.

Leinster U20 Hurling Championship

Tier 2

Antrim 3-22

Kerry 0-14

At Laois

The U20 panel secured a third consecutive victory in the Leinster Tier 2 Championship after they blew away their opponents Kerry in Portlaoise on Saturday afternoon.

Antrim stamped their authority on the game right from the throw-in. A blistering start saw them breach the Kerry defense twice in the opening stages, with early goals from Callum McIlwaine and Cadhán Crawford.

Antrim’s U20’s sealed a massive victory over Kerry

That immediate attacking surge left Kerry reeling, and by the ten-minute mark the young Saffrons had already built a healthy lead.

Kerry managed to find some rhythm before the break, tapping over a few much-needed scores to keep themselves within touching distance but the teams headed to the dressing rooms with Antrim leading by 2-6 to 0-7.

Emerging for the second half Kerry showed signs of a revival, battling hard to narrow the deficit. However, Antrim’s composure shone through. They absorbed the pressure and responded emphatically, knocking over a string of points to widen the gap to 2-14 to 0-12 midway through the half.

The match was effectively put to bed in the final 10 minutes when Thomas McLaughlin found the back of the net for Antrim’s third goal of the afternoon.

Antrim’s momentum sets up a highly anticipated clash next week against Carlow, who secured their own victory over Down today.

Ulster LGFA Junior Championship

Antrim 4-21

London 1-6

A comprehensive victory over London ensured Antrim would once again be competing for Ulster glory this year after setting up a final rematch with Derry in a fortnight’s time.

The intent for a decisive victory was there from minute one, when Maria O’Neill found the net for Antrim and they were off and running from there.

Lara Dahunsi’s two-pointer, followed another Maria O’Neill green flag and before long the game was well beyond London.

Dahunsi herself managed to rattle the net and Ciara Brown would also follow suit in a superb display from the Senior Ladies.

Aisling Mulholland and Emily Kearns were making some great interceptions at the back and indeed the two girls combined well to set up Ciara Maguire who split the posts and Alssya Davison then raised another white flag with Laura Agnew also getting her name on the score sheet.

Captain Bronagh Devlin rounded off the scoring with some terrific link-up play before striking a brave effort to split the uprights – sealing the victory.

The victory now sets up a rematch with Derry, who Antrim beat during the round robin phase. A win gives the ladies another chance to grasp All-Ireland glory after last year’s run to the semi-final.