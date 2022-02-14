Boost for Antrim Road as £482K investment unveiled

INVESTMENT: Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey with Aidan Flynn (Managing Director from contractors Maurice Flynn and Sons Ltd) and Eddie Abraham (Project Manager from McAdam Design Ltd)

A £482,000 investment for the Antrim Road with works on a new public realm scheme is due to get underway in March.

The scheme will focus on improving and enhancing the streetscape and will include an upgrade of footways and landscaping and shopfront improvement works.

Communities Minister Hargey said: “I am delighted to announce the investment of £482,0000 from my Department for this new public realm scheme on the Antrim Road, Belfast.

“This is a major investment for this busy area of North Belfast that will boost the appearance of the entire area, unlocking wider physical and social regeneration.

“This injection of funding will benefit local retailers, businesses, residents and visitors. Initiatives such as these help to make our towns more appealing and sustain our local economy, all of which contributes to the long term viability and prosperity of our cities.”

The scheme will be delivered along a shopping intersection on the Antrim Road which runs from Oceanic Avenue to the Limestone Road.

The scheme is due get underway in March by the appointed contractors Maurice Flynn and Sons, with works due to complete by the end of June 2022.