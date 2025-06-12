Best of the West growing bigger and bigger with Natural World Products

BEST OF THE WEST: Sharon McMaster, Community Outreach Manager for Natural World Products with Conor McParland from Belfast Media at Colin Allotments

WITH voting well underway for Best of the West 2025, Natural World Products are proud be involved once again.

The local company – based at Glenside Road – was founded over 30 years ago and is now Ireland’s leading recycler of organics. This year they are sponsoring the 'Best Community Garden' category in the awards.

As well as specialising in products produced from the best-in-class recycling process, they have a dedicated Community Outreach Team committed to supporting growing and sustainability projects in local communities.

The aim is to educate young people and other stakeholders as to the wide-ranging benefits of the effective recycling of organics. The company is a critical part of Ireland’s circular and bioeconomy working to effect change and deliver sustainable long-term outcomes that help address the challenges of climate change.

Sharon McMaster, Community Outreach Manager for Natural World Products, said: "We support a lot of community growing initiatives in West Belfast and we are delighted to sponsor the Best of the West awards once again.

"After the launch of the new award 'Best Community Garden' last year, we are delighted to see the category back with new nominees. All our community growing projects use our peat-free compost. We support biodiversity and use horticulture to promote positive mental health.

"Good luck to all nominees in this year's Best of the West awards. Voting is underway so don't miss the chance to have your say."

This year's Best of the West Awards will take place on Friday, June 27 at the Devenish.

Voting is by online only. You can vote for your 'Best of the West' across a range of categories here. Voting closes on Friday, June 20.