Antrim Road woman launches second witches book this weekend

AN ANTRIM Road woman who fulfilled her dream of writing a novel is celebrating the release of her second novel.

Margaret McMahon's first novel 'Crescent Witches: A Haunting Belfast Tale' about two witches who lived in Belfast's Albert Clock 150 years ago is to be followed by her second novel, 'Beyond The Veil' which follows on from the first novel.

The launch of the second novel will take place on Sunday at Belfast Castle's Ben Madigan rooms which will be decorated accordingly to fit the themes of the novels. Both books have been published by local publisher Shanway Press.

Margaret said she is very excited to release the new novel and continue the story which received great reviews upon the publication of the first novel.

Margaret previously told the North Belfast News she struggled with dyslexia in school which wasn't as understood then as it is now and as a result it affected her learning.

Speaking about the launch of the new novel Margaret said: "I went from not having any education and my confidence was always low in school to having two books out within seven months and I'm currently working on the third.

"The second novel is a little more mature than the first one and has some heavier themes. I designed the cover art and also the artwork inside the book for the second novel.

"The stories started with me telling the stories to my daughter and son and they always loved them. They finally convinced me to write them down and get them out there and the response I've received from the first book has been really incredible."

BOOK: The cover art for Margaret's second novel 'Beyond The Veil'

The launch of 'Beyond the Veil' will take place on Sunday from 2pm at Belfast Castle with an open invitation to everyone. There will also be a best dressed competition.