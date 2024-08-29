Antrim senior footballers announce golf classic

The Antrim GAA senior football team is delighted to confirm the Antrim Senior Football Golf Classic at Kingsfisher Country Estate, Templepatrick on Friday, September 6.

The golf classic will be hosted again at the world-class PGA golf course at Kingfisher Country Estate, the only course designed by former professionals David Jones and David Feherty.

Kingfisher Country Estate is nearing completion of a £14m refurbishment and development program, of the golf course, hotel and spa.

Teams of four can enter to play the scramble format Ccassic for £300. This covers a round of golf, entry to win prizes, snacks on arrival, and a meal in the clubhouse afterwards. The classic will have a shotgun start either in the morning (9.30am) or in the afternoon (2pm).

Speaking ahead of the event and the coming football season, Antrim senior football manager Andy McEntee said: “I am excited the Classic is on again. It was a super day out last year for Club Antrim: for the players, family, friends, and fans. It is also a great time to reflect on the positives of 2024 while looking forward to the upcoming 2025 season.

“Last year was tough with a run of injuries but I am confident we will have a full squad at our disposal which bodes well for the season ahead. There is a real confidence and momentum building over the past two years and I am grateful to all the sponsors whose contribution makes a real difference.”

The classic is sponsored by HomeFit and Nancy Mulligan’s Bar and Restaurant. The senior footballers appreciate HomeFit sponsoring the classic again.

“HomeFit is proud to be supporting the Antrim Golf Day building on the success of last year when we had tremendous support from all involved. It’s a winning partnership,” said HomeFit owner, John Kelly.

The senior footballers are delighted to announce Nancy Mulligan’s Bar and Kitchen as co-sponsor.

Nancy Mulligans on Castle Street has firmly established itself as Belfast City Centre's number one venue for live GAA, soccer and music.

“With the addition of Nancy's Kitchen, there's no other spot in town quite like it,” said manager Chris Largey.

“As one of Belfast's leading bars, we are proud to be supporting the 2024 Antrim Senior Footballers Golf Classic. It’s shaping up to be a fantastic event.”

To play in the classic, sponsor or make a donation, please email antrimseniorfootballers@gmail.com.

Sponsors (£150) will be showcased on a sign board placed outside Antrim’s GAA Centre of Participation, Dunsilly.

The Antrim senior footballers are thankful for the support and sponsorship and hope to see you on Friday, September 6, for a classic day out.