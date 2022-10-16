Antrim SHC: McMahon goal seals four on the trot for Dunloy against Cushendall

Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship final

Dunloy Cuchullains 1-20 Cushendall, Ruairi Og 2-11

AS the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship final ticked onwards, it seemed Cushendall were right there to tear up the pre-game predictions, but Dunloy proved they have absorbed lessons of defeats past and found a way to retain their grip on the Volunteer Cup.

Chrissy McMahon found the net deep in stoppage time to deny the game Ruairis who had done everything they needed to do to get into position, yet a 10-minute scoreless spell between minutes 46-56 with five wides in that period was their undoing.

Yet it nearly didn't matter as on 60 minutes with two between them, a Ryan Elliott pass out after having initially saved from Fergus McCambridge allowed Niall McCormack a crack at goal. But Phelim Duffin was to the rescue as he stopped and cleared, the ball sent forward and Keelan Molloy landed a score despite an impending bone-crushing hit. As the Ruairis had to go for broke in the aftermath and pour on, the space they had denied Dunloy all day opened and McMahon got a gallop and rattled the net.

The overall championship had gone as predicted - no shocks or fairytale performances we had been treated to in recent years - so this final needed to deliver something special and it absolutely did.

It wasn't the most free-flowing of games, but both teams gave it everything and you could not take your eyes off it.

Cushendall needed a good start and they got it; they needed to impose their will and they did; they needed to take everything coming their way but nine wides in the second half...

When Neil McManus floated over a point from a sideline midway through the second period, there was that sense it might be their day, but Dunloy are champions for a reason and just had the better options in attack and they were just that bit sharper when the spotlights shone at their brightest.

The focus was always on Dunloy's flying forwards, but their defence was outstanding in the second period with Aaron Crawford running Molloy close for man-of-the-match, yet when it was go-time to put the scores up, the hard yards had been made despite heroic displays from Paddy Burke and Eoghan Campbell for Cushendall.

'Chrissy McMahon to win the game!!'



Brilliant commentary from Johnny MacIntosh of @DunloyGAC's injury-time goal on our Live Stream coverage of the @Bathshack Antrim SHC Final.



You can watch the whole thrilling game back here: https://t.co/Nyd4LNX4BI pic.twitter.com/n2MMub2sj4 — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) October 16, 2022

"The game was going away from us, we'd our backs to the wall and bodies on the line, but it was a pleasure to watch," said Dunloy manager Gregory O'Kane.

"We knew they would try to suffocate us and disrupt the ball going in as they sat deep. Cushendall's a good side and bring that physical edge to it. They can always stay in a game but we did enough. We got a bit of width in the second half and we reinforced at half-time to get back to what we are good at - pace, legs and runners.

"Eventually we'd get a one-on-one and look, Chrissy McMahon's finish was outstanding and Coby's (Conal Cunning) free-taking was outstanding. 'Shorty' (Paul Shiels) - how does he go on? He came to the line after 10 minutes and was probably gone, but we asked him what he is like and said he is good to go. Where does that come from?"

Cushendall couldn't have got off to a better start as just 20 seconds in, a long ball from Scott Walsh put Neil McManus in and although Ryan Elliott saved, Cormac McClafferty swept home.

Space was at a premium with Cushendall flooding the middle sector and this tactic was paying off as they led 1-2 to 0-1 with Eoghan Campbell landing a great score.

Dunloy began to get into gear with Aaron Crawford and Keelan Molloy finding their range alongside Conal Cunning as they drew level and the sides were neck and neck as Cunning and McManus traded.

It just seemed Dunloy were beginning to find their groove with Nigel Elliott bursting through at pace to score after Eamon Smyth has put them in the lead for the first time.

They really ought to have had a goal on 29 minutes when Cunning popped off to the unmarked Ryan McGarry who swept wide right in front of the posts and they would be made to pay as straight after a long free from Neil McManus dropped and Sean McAfee just got enough on it to see the ball over the line, helping Cuashendall into a 2-6 to 0-11 half-time lead.

Niall McCormack goes on the attack as Aaron Crawford closes down

It remained tight after the break with Cunning levelling early, but Cushendall were managing to stay ahead with Sean McAfee and a magical pointed sideline by McManus.

Ruairi Og led by two on 46 minutes, but they began to lose their way in attack with the wides stacking up and went scoreless for 10 minutes but which time Dunloy had moved three clear with four left.

A McManus point left two in it before a huge moment in stoppage time as the ball squatted away from Ryan Elliott with McCormack there to gather and shoot towards goal, but Phelim Duffin cleared off the line with Dunloy going upfield and Keelan Molloy pointing.

It was still a one-score game, but with Cushendall pushing up and room finally appearing for Dunloy, a long ball saw McMahon through to goal and seal the title for Dunloy.

"We were underdogs to a lot of men but we believed we were going to win today," said Cushendall manager Brian Delargy who had brought his club back to the big day after a couple of seasons away.

"It doesn't surprise me the boys performed how they did. Coulda won, shoulda won - that's up for debate, but I'm proud of them.

"We had our goal chance and they go up the field and Molloy takes his chance. Dunloy have been doing that for years and that's what they are good at. When they came under pressure, their big players stood up and got scores.

Chrissy McMahon celebrates his late goal

"We worked our way into good positions and hit wides - you have to execute. It's going to be hard to live with it the next few days, but I'm seriously proud of the lads and how they performed as you couldn't ask for much more."

Dunloy will await the winners of Slaughtneil and Portaferrry for their Ulster final opposition and whilst their past few final victories came with less stress than this one, perhaps the manner of this win will leave them in a better place to push on.

Four-in-a-row for these Cuchullins in Antrim, but their ambitions are greater.

"You can't experience a battle until you are in it and come out the other side," added Dunloy manager, O'Kane.

"I can't train that on the pitch or create that, but you have to say that's a team that really grew up here. They kicked on and managed the game out to get over the line."

DUNLOY: R Elliott; P Duffin, R McGarry (0-1), O Quinn; A Crawford (0-1), Kevin Molloy, E Smyth (0-1); P Shiels, E McFerran; R Molloy, G McTaggart, N Elliott (0-1); Keelan Molloy (0-3), C Cunning (0-11, 9f, 1 65; S Elliott (0-1)

Subs: C McMahon (1-1) for G McTaggart (30), A McGrath for N Elliott (60)

CUSHENDALL: E Gillan; L Gillan, P Burke; M Donaghy; Scott Walsh, E Campbell (0-1), R McAteer; A Delargy, R McCambridge; C McClafferty (1-0), S McAfee (1-1), N McCormack (0-1); A McNaughton, N McManus (0-7, 5f, 1 65), F McCurry (0-1)

Subs: C McNaughton for S McAfee (37), F McCambridge for C McClafferty (44), P McGill for F McCurry (57), C Carson for A McNaughton (60+2).

REFEREE: Kevin Parke (Naomh Éanna)