ANTRIM’S 2026 Tailteann Cup campaign begins this weekend with the Saffrons set to make the trek to the South-East where they hope to get revenge on Carlow following defeat in the previous meeting this season.

Four weeks have passed since the county played a competitive fixture, being their Ulster Football Championship defeat to Derry at Celtic Park back in April.

Despite entering the tie as serious underdogs that day, Antrim showed signs of a team more than capable of competing at that level. Unfortunately, though, the result at Celtic Park meant that Antrim would once more be subjected to competing in Gaelic football's second tier competition, the Tailteann Cup.

Ahead of this weekend's big clash with Carlow, Antrim star Peter Healy spoke with Belfast Media brimming with positivity as he sets his sights on a return to Croke Park with Antrim this summer.

"We had a week off to reset, but after that we were straight into the training and what is great about this group is there really is the hunger for it.," said Healy.

"Of course, the league didn't go how we expected and the Ulster Championship was always going to be an uphill battle, but we gave a decent showing. Yet again mistakes cost us and now we still have another life-line with the Tailteann Cup to at least get some post-season football.

"There is more jeopardy in each game. Last year we lost the first tie and the heads sort of dropped a bit for the remaining fixtures, whereas now your season is over in two games or in Croke Park in three, but the new format gives more of a life-line.

"Knockout football is always more exciting than group games, it is something we'll look forward too and an away day to Carlow is something we will relish and they'll be delighted to have the home advantage, but there will be no doubt be a great battle, and we'll look to avenge the defeat earlier on in the season."

The mood in the camp ahead of the Carlow rematch has been really positive Healy believes. The new format gives teams a lease of life, as rather than set group stages, the fixtures for the next round are determined by results each week, something which Peter is confident can help Antrim this season.

"It's been great and very positive. We know Carlow very well and vice-versa they know us. We know who their danger men are and what to watch out for, but training was great last weekend.

"We've had a couple of great and really tough challenge games against great opposition, it has provided us with a great learning experience.

"The new format allows us the chance to look at it with a much more positive attitude. Win the first game and you're one game away from a Quarter-Final, we aren't in 'Save your Season' territory this year, but I'd love to get back to Croke Park and this time give a better account of ourselves."

Healy made his return for the Saffrons this season in the penultimate league fixture against Waterford, netting an important goal for Antrim in a 19-point victory which kept their hopes of returning back to Division Three alive until the final day.

The final game saw a one-point victory over London, but Antrim remained in Division Four after results elsewhere allowed Carlow and Longford to clinch promotion.

Although all was not lost, and in particular the Healy clan enjoyed a niche piece of history to finish off the campaign on a positive note, after Peter got one over on his very own brother, Kristian, in the final Division Four clash.

"It was really special, we had played against London the year before but I managed to pull my hamstring and it was gutting to not be able to play. And then this season, similar story, Kristian told me he wasn't fit for the game but then I saw him tog out with number 26, a very late addition and I was delighted.

"It was something we will both look back on. Not many people can say they played inter-county against their brother, and I'm sure my mum was delighted being able to cheer for both sides regardless of who came out on top on the day."

Peter now plies his trade in Dublin, switching the colours of St Enda's Belfast for that of St Enda's Dublin.

The early season campaign saw Antrim unfortunately without Healy, and this included the opening day defeat to Carlow at Portglenone.

The St Enda's man believes that despite expectations of a straight return to Division Three the team knew it was never going to be easy trying to bed in with a new management team as well as a different way of playing football.

"There was definitely an air of expectation for us to have bounced back straight away, and I wasn't there for the pre-season and first few games, but I can tell you from experience that despite everyone always saying 'it's not the focus' the noise from the outside can sometimes seep in.

"On our day Division Four should be there for the taking. There is no one that we should fear, but the Carlow game was a weird one. I was there watching on and it was a game which we just seemed to be unable to flip the score and get ahead at any stage.

"Minor mistakes cost us massively that day, but it is something we have been harping on about. We spoke about it after Derry too. Teams will punish you at this level if you are not careful.

"But you know, it is the same Carlow team and same Antrim team with a few healthier bodies, so let's hope on the day we can go and get the job done. We know how important a win could be for us.

"And we'd love nothing more than to get a win, that is for sure."

Antrim face Carlow on Sunday afternoon, with throw-in set for 1:30pm at Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow.