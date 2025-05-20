Stewartstown Road garage robbed in the early hours of the morning

POLICE are appealing for information after a burglary at Eurospar garage on the Stewartstown Road.

Security alarms went off at the premises at around 3am on Monday.

Officers discovered damage to a front door and an office space ransacked with a sum of cash stolen.

Local Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker said: "I am extremely disappointed to hear reports of a burglary of one of our local businesses.

"I will continue to work alongside this business to support them following this disgraceful incident. I am liaising with PSNI and I would encourage anyone with information to contact the police to ensure those responsible are brought to justice."

Anyone with information or who may have dash-cam or doorbell footage covering the Lagmore area is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 129 of 19/05/25.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.