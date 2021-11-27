Bernadette Morris to headline Conway Mill concert

Áras Uí Chonghaile will welcome renowned singer, Bernadette Morris, to the Conway Mill for what will be their first in-person concert since the pandemic struck.

The critically acclaimed Tyrone singer will bring her bilingual collection of traditional songs and new material to the historic setting next Friday (December 3).

Looking forward to the concert, Áras Uí Chonghaile (James Connolly Visitor Centre) Manager, Séanna Walsh, said: ‘We’re really looking forward to welcoming a live audience to Conway Mill to hear Bernadette Morris. A hugely talented artist who has performed across the world, in the US, Europe and Australia. It’s wonderful to welcome her back to West Belfast.’

Áras Uí Chonghaile Heritage Officer, Eimear Hargey, said: "I’ve no doubt that the iconic setting of Conway Mill will be brought to life by Bernadette’s music. Connolly himself, along with Winifred Carney and Nellie Gordon, mobilised the millworkers of Belfast in 1913 to strike for their rights and so it is fitting that we celebrate them and their story with this concert."

Tickets for the concert are £10 each and are available to buy at this link or at the James Connolly Visitor Centre. This event is supported by the National Heritage Lottery Fund.