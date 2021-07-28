THE Ardoyne community is in shock this morning as a murder investigation begins into the death of a newborn baby in Brompton Park and the arrest of its mother. 

Another child, thought to be three-year-old, was taken to hospital and remains in intensive care. 

The 29 year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Police were called to the house in Brompton Park shortly after 8pm last night (Tuesday).

Detective Chief Inspector Millar from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team said police discovered the injured baby and another injured child in the house.  

"Despite the efforts of the emergency services the baby was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

“Our thoughts are with the baby’s family, who are being supported by Family Liaison Officers. While our investigation is at any early stage I can confirm that at this stage, we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this tragic death."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police.

Local community organisation, Ardoyne Association described the incident as a “devastating tragedy.”

“As we wake up this morning to the heartbreaking news, let us take a moment to think of our neighbours in Brompton Park and emergency services who assisted last night,” they said.

“Our community has witnessed a devastating tragedy. While you are reading this message, if your loved ones are beside you, give them a hug or phone them just to say hello. 

“We need love and support right now to get through this. If we can assist in anyway please just phone our office.”

North Belfast Sinn Féin MP John Finucane visited the scene last night (below). 

North Belfast MP John Finucane at the scene on Tuesday night
"The community of Ardoyne and beyond are shocked and heartbroken as the police have now confirmed the murder of a young child and another in critical condition," he said. 

"The thoughts of all of our community are with the family involved."

SDLP North Belfast MLA Nichola Mallon has said her thoughts are with the family at the centre of the tragic incident.

"Our thoughts are with the wider family and we want to thank those residents who assisted the police at the scene," she said. 