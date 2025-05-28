Workforce Training Services reiterates final call for nominations for Best of the West 2025

BEST OF THE WEST: Conor McParland from Belfast Media with Paul Boyle, General Manager of Workforce

AS the countdown continues for the annual Best of the West awards, Workforce Training Services is proud to once again sponsor this much-anticipated celebration of local talent and achievement.

A cornerstone of the West Belfast community, Workforce is calling on readers to get involved and submit their nominations before the deadline today, Thursday May 29 at 5pm.

Established in 1978 in West Belfast, Workforce has been dedicated to supporting the community for nearly 50 years. The organisation has grown significantly over the decades and now operates from four locations, delivering high-quality training and employability services to young people and adults across Belfast. With a focus on helping participants gain vital qualifications and secure meaningful employment, Workforce has played a key role in helping generations of local people achieve their goals.

Paul Boyle, General Manager of Workforce, expressed his enthusiasm for the awards.

"Workforce is proud to support the Best of the West Awards once again this year, highlighting our strong links with the local community and everything that is positive about West Belfast," he said.

"This is a great initiative which celebrates the talent, enterprise and ambition of the people living in West Belfast."

He also encouraged everyone to get involved by nominating their favourites before Thursday's deadline.

"I strongly encourage everyone to submit their nominations before the deadline on May 29. It's sure to be a fantastic evening at the awards ceremony in the Devenish on June 27 as always."

With its deep roots in the community and an unwavering commitment to helping people achieve their potential, Workforce exemplifies the spirit of the Best of the West Awards.

Be sure to nominate your favourites and join in celebrating the best that West Belfast has to offer.

You can nominate online here or scan the QR code below. Nominations close at 5pm on Thursday.