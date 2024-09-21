If you are someone who is living with a disability or long-term health condition, please come along and join our Hospitality Employment Academy and gain expert training and career advancement opportunities in a supportive environment.
The Employment Academy will be held at Leonardo Hotel in Great Victoria Street in Belfast from September 30-October 2024 each day from 10 am to 4 pm. The event is supported by Empower and Disability Action.
• Various Roles and Positions Available
• Free Training Available
• Guaranteed Job Interview
• Personal Development
• Opportunity for Employment
Lunch will also be provided.
In order to qualify for the academy, you must enroll on the empower programme for individuals with diverse abilities and long-term health conditions.
Register now by contacting Anne at 028 9029 7880 or email empower@disabilityaction.org
Apply today and start your path to success in the dynamic hospitality industry!