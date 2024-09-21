Are you ready to embark on an exciting journey in the world of hospitality?

If you are someone who is living with a disability or long-term health condition, please come along and join our Hospitality Employment Academy and gain expert training and career advancement opportunities in a supportive environment.

The Employment Academy will be held at Leonardo Hotel in Great Victoria Street in Belfast from September 30-October 2024 each day from 10 am to 4 pm. The event is supported by Empower and Disability Action.



• Various Roles and Positions Available

• Free Training Available

• Guaranteed Job Interview

• Personal Development

• Opportunity for Employment

Lunch will also be provided.



In order to qualify for the academy, you must enroll on the empower programme for individuals with diverse abilities and long-term health conditions.

Register now by contacting Anne at 028 9029 7880 or email empower@disabilityaction.org

Apply today and start your path to success in the dynamic hospitality industry!