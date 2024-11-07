Arrest after man beaten with iron bars on Crumlin Road

ATTACK: Police are appealing for information after a man was beaten with iron bars by a group on Crumlin Road on Wednesday

AN arrest has been made following a large disturbance on the Crumlin Road on Wednesday evening where a man was attacked by a group armed with iron bars.

Police confirmed a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicious of affray and currently remains in custody.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "At around 4.20pm it was reported that a number of men armed with weapons including iron bars had approached an address [on Crumlin Road] and when the occupant came outside, he was attacked by the group.

"Police responded and found a large, uncooperative crowd in the area. One man (24) was arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in custody at present.

"Police enquiries into the full circumstances is at an early stage and officers are asking those with information or footage to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1157 06/11/24 or online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."