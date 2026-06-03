ARSON attacks on nearly 30 different 5G masts in the city – the majority in West Belfast – has caused £2.7m worth of damage.

The figure was revealed in Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday as bail was refused to one of two brothers accused of the attacks.

Michael Clarke (46) of Monagh Road is charged with three counts of arson in connection with attacks carried out in June 2023 and August 2025. He also faces a further count of conspiring with 45-year-old brother Darren Clarke to destroy masts belonging to a number of telecommunications companies.

Michael Clarke was initially detained over incidents at the Park Centre and in the Owenvarragh in Andersonstown. Further charges have now been brought against him over another 5G mast set on fire at Annadale Embankment.

His brother Darren Clarke, of no fixed abode, faces up to nine counts of arson at various sites last year. Both defendants are currently on remand awaiting trial.

On Tuesday, an investigating detective confirmed the case related to a wider series of attacks during a bail hearing for Michael Clarke.

“We are not saying police can link these gentlemen to each mast arson, approximately 27 masts have been destroyed or damaged by arson,” he told the court.

“The cost is now confirmed by statements as being £2.7m of damage caused to numerous companies.

“There has been a massive reduction in cell-site capacity across the Belfast area,” he added. “These 5G masts are everywhere. We don’t believe there is any way we can reasonably protect the infrastructure from further attacks.”

Defence barrister Turlough Madden argued his client has only been charged with three of the suspected arsons. He also disputed the strength of DNA evidence and highlighted there is no CCTV footage linking his client to the attack at Annadale Embankment.

District Judge Anne Marshall denied Michael Clarke bail, citing the risk of further arson attacks on 5G masts.

“I can’t think of any conditions or exclusion zones I could put on him, given how many of them there are across the country in different locations.”