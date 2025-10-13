Art changes lives: Mavoureen’s journey at the MAC

WHEN you walk through the doors of the Metropolitan Arts Centre (MAC) in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, it’s often Mavoureen’s smiling face that greets you. Warm, welcoming, and full of energy, she’s become an important part of the team, but her journey to get here has been one of real growth.

A few years ago, a family friend introduced Mavoureen to the NOW Group, an organisation that supports people with learning difficulties and autism to gain confidence, develop skills, and find meaningful work. Through their help, she discovered an opportunity to volunteer at the MAC, and it’s a move that has changed her life.

Starting as a volunteer, Mavoureen quickly made her mark. Her enthusiasm, kindness, and commitment stood out to everyone she worked with. Over time, her confidence grew, her skills developed, and she became an integral part of the MAC team.

Now, after months of dedication, Mavoureen has been offered a role through the MAC’s Pathways to Employment scheme, which provides supported work opportunities within the organisation.

“At the MAC, we see every day how creativity can change lives,” says Lisa McGinley, MAC Chief Executive. “This change doesn’t just happen on our stages or in our galleries, it happens in our people. Since Mavoureen joined our team, we have seen confidence grow, skills develop, and friendships form. She brings such warmth and positivity to the MAC, and we’re incredibly proud of her.”

The NOW Group has worked closely with the MAC to support Mavoureen’s journey from volunteer to valued team member. Their mentoring and training help individuals develop workplace confidence and independence while partnering with inclusive employers like the MAC.

Michael McAllister from the NOW Group said: “Since joining the team at the MAC, Mavoureen’s confidence has improved and so has her ability to communicate with her colleagues and the general public. Mavoureen loves being part of the MAC team and enjoys every minute of being there, working as part of a team, and learning new skills.”

Earlier this year, Mavoureen’s achievements were recognised when she was named Participant of the Year by the NOW Group, a reflection of her hard work, personal growth, and contribution to her community.

On the experience Mavoureen said: "I have been in the MAC two years now and love going in and looking at all the paintings talking about them and helping the people. I have grown in confidence to speak to all types of people. I care about everything, I try and work to the best of my ability to make sure I complete all my work. I have made friends out of this journey at MAC. I want to be treated like everyone else. I just want to say thank you to everyone who has helped me and supported me at the MAC to make this a positive and amazing experience.”

Mavoureen’s story is one of many made possible through the MAC’s Pathways to Employment programme, a growing initiative that creates opportunities for people from all walks of life to build skills, gain experience, and move into meaningful work. Working with partners such as NOW Group, Mencap, Orchardville, and local universities, the MAC has helped volunteers, students, young people, and asylum seekers step into supported roles and find their place in a welcoming, creative workplace. Today, almost a third of the MAC’s team, volunteers, and board identify as disabled, reflecting the organisation’s deep commitment to inclusion and belonging.



Find out more about the MAC at themaclive.com

Follow the MAC on social media at @theMACbelfast for updates and behind-the-scenes insights.