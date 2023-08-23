ARTS: Clinton Kirkpatrck five fab years of exuberance.

Internet trolls gave Clinton Kirkpatrick the name of his current exhibition 'A Mental Illness on Canvas' which can be seen in the second exhibition space at QSS Studios and Gallery.

This is the first time the space has been given the tardis-like treatment and feels like a large gallery space, more akin to a better-funded organisation. The five years of artwork that occupy the space give the viewer a rare opportunity to witness the scale of Clinton's productivity.

Gallery 1 - 5², a group show of works by current members of @CreativeExchArt, celebrating 25 Years of Creative Exchange Artist Studios.

Gallery 2 - A Mental Illness on Canvas, by Clinton Kirkpatrick @ArtsCouncilNI pic.twitter.com/GGL0BMz0K2 — QSS Studios&Gallery (@QSSArtStudios) August 3, 2023

He has always used bright colours and playfulness inhis imagery and the mental illness that the troll alluded to is simply in the troll's imagination. For who knows what an artist's mind is made of and where our minds wonder to in the pursuit of art-making.

For Kirkpatrick his work comes in batches: Thinking about space; contemplating sexuality; being a foster carer; chaos.

The chaos of being a foster carer all seep into his work. The brightness of his colours require sunglasses sometimes but the large graphic images are honest and in one series it's as if he is channelling symbols of a new age. Collage, printmaking and painting all form part of his repertoire which is filled with joy.

Just beginning a creative collaboration with Belfast-based artist and all round stellar individual Clinton Kirkpatrick. It’s great working with other writers but collaborating across art forms is always an inspiring and humbling experience. Can’t wait to get stuck in pic.twitter.com/wJexTV8bIz — Jan Carson (@JanCarson7280) July 24, 2022

In the first gallery, Creative Exchange studios currently based in Portview Trade Centre exhibit a group show to celebrate 25 years in existence. The current members Bernie McAdams, Ray Duncan, Derek Wilson, Jude Fenton, Ted Pim, Katrina Smyth, Paul Van Reid, Paloma King, Ashley Sheppard, Caragh O'Donnell-Delaney and Katherine St Angelo all give space to a selection of their work.

As well as offering an excellent bespoke framing service, and having the coolest name ever, Katherine St. Angelo - @Katstangelo - creates figurative landscapes that are a portrayal of her own memories. Meet Kat on Sat and Sun at the @VaultArtistsNI #VaultXmasMarket pic.twitter.com/TkrDQ98Rn0 — Vault Artist Studios (@VaultArtistsNI) December 10, 2020

Katherine St Angelo is back in the grove with a larger painting than we are used to seeing of her work. The smudged cloudy abstract gives more expanse to her talents. Bernie McAdams giggly small works show a continuation of her palette and style.

Clinton Kirkpatrick: 'A Mental Illness on Canvas' and '25 years of Creative Exchange Studios' at QSS studios and gallery, 2nd Floor The Arches Centre, 11-13 Bloomfield Ave,(above Wysebyse) Belfast BT5 5AA. Exhibitions open until 24 August, Monday-Thursday, 10am -5pm.