ARTS: Look North to see a part of the city begin to shine

A CORNER of my heart opened for North Belfast when I worked there and met the people, saw the places, heard the stories and saw the potential for it to shine.

The Look North Festival has loads of opportunities for us all to get behind its doors, dust out the cobwebs, look beyond the immediate and have opportunities to connect and create along the way. At the launch in Duncairn Arts Centre, invited guests enjoyed a run-down of this year's events. As the Festival is the baby of the John Hewitt Society, the literary world features strongly. There are poetry trails, a talk in St Patrick's church remembering Ciaran Carson, which looks inspirational, playwriting workshops and book launches. But you don't have to be a literary geek to step out and support it.

An opportunity to catch poet Nandi Jola looking at bilingual poetry would be a treat for anyone, as would a session on writing for speech with Malachi O'Doherty.

There's a great multi-arts family event – Art in Motion – at the new York Street station, promising circus performers, art stations and a host of other free activities. And how about a rare opportunity to discover Belfast's stunning stained glass on a three-hour journey through North Belfast's historic churches? It's led by Dr David Caron, author of the Gazette of Irish Stained Glass, which I've featured previously, a glorious book and the Bible of stained glass in Ireland. This is a free event supported by Treasure Ireland and an opportunity to see the stunning work on your doorstep through the eyes of an expert.

A stained glass workshop is sold out, but there's what looks like a really interesting tour of the stained glass of Harry Clarke at St Malachy's, led by the college archivist.

If you've ever wanted a guided tour of Carlisle Circus Orange Hall, now's your chance. But last year tickets went fast so you'll have to be nimble to get a spot. New Lodge Arts, meanwhile, have music jams and printmaking.

Duncairn Arts Super Sunday allows families a day out to experience different art forms in a relaxed atmosphere.

Many of the events are free or requiring only a nominal fee so why not take a Look North and help in the continuing shift in perspective our city requires.

Full details on northbelfastfestival.com