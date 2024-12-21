ARTS: A special present is unwrapped this Christmas

SEVEN years ago Lecturer Dougal Mackenzie of the Belfast School of Art instigated the Art Unwrapped programme where a singular artist in the National Art collection is shown as a gift to the city of Belfast around Christmas.

The experience has aways been in a museum-like setting and has included Ulster University and 2 Royal Avenue. This year the fine art students have been working with the Ulster Museum and the selected painting is 'Saint Francis in Prayer' by Cristofano Allori.

While many people have jettisoned 'the reason for the season', the Christian tradition of Christmas is still widely celebrated in Belfast city and the painting's public exposure might be of particular interest to those who do. Or simply those interested in such a jewel of a painting.

To live or experience art in close proximity can be a transformative experience and the fine art students are taking it in turns as a homage to the painting offering tours to explain more about the image and the times it was painted in. Perhaps at this time of year when peace and goodwill have turned a little sideways the effect of this will help people connect back to the reason for the season.

Cristofano Allori was a 16/17th century artist known for his love of nature and his dramatic small detailed portraits of saints and biblical scenes. This is a wonderful opportunity to see such a masterpiece in Belfast city centre.

Art Unwrapped, St Francis in Prayer by Cristofano Allori, is now open to the public at Ulster University Block BA. You can book a tour or just call in.

The Hearth, a 2024 Belfast film, was a bit of a surprise, showing Belfast in a different light and while not everyone who was filmed reached the last edit, the edited clips show an abstract and evolving city. At the opening, Julian Simmons teased us all in the audience saying it included footage of him on a wrecking ball, like Miley Cyrus, while the old UTV building on the lower Ormeau was being demolished. Thankfully that was not the case, but it includes pierced tongues, old soldiers, children speaking Irish on mobility scooters, flowers and love affairs. It was great fun to see everyone dressed up for the premier at the Omniplex and there was a lot of joy in the audience. There will be a lot more of the footage evolving into documentary films and as the city evolves so do the way in which it's starting to be depicted.

The Hearth @BelfastFilmFes1 premier apparently the last #Belfast2024 event …. Belfast like you have never seen her pic.twitter.com/u1pkhM0ygf

— Bronagh Lawson (@CreativChangeNI) December 13, 2024