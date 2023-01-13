76 cases of asbestos being dumped in Belfast in last five years

A FREEDOM of information request submitted by the South Belfast News has revealed the extent of illegal asbestos dumping in the city after reports last year of the toxic debris lying in alleyways.

Belfast City Council was asked how many times the council had to send out workers to pick up illegally dumped asbestos. The figures reveal that during the last five years the Council was called out on 76 occasions to clear away the toxic building material, with a peak in 2019 of 23 collections, and 12 cases in 2022 up until November.

Asbestos is no longer used in the building trade since it was linked it to a range of deadly cancers such as mesothelioma which is almost exclusively caused by the substance. Asbestos exposure does not present symptoms immediately but can lead to asbestosis later in life, sometimes decades after the initial exposure.

Botanic Councillor Gary McKeown made a discovery of asbestos in an alley in Ballynafeigh last year. He said asbestos should not be illegally dumped as Belfast City Council already provide a way for people to safely dispose of asbestos, which they will collect.

“It’s ridiculous how often council workers have had to clear up dumped asbestos across the city in recent years," said the SDLP man. "This is a lethal material which can cause serious illness or death if not handled correctly. There are very strict laws around its management so anyone who dumps it is showing complete disregard for the community, council staff and the environment.

“Belfast City Council operates an asbestos collection service, which makes these incidents even more shocking. I’ve recently had to deal with a case of potential asbestos being dumped in an entry and it’s not the first time I’ve been made aware of it.

“I would urge anyone who comes across anything which they think might be asbestos to contact the council so it can be dealt with safely and appropriately. Don’t attempt to move it yourself.”

The use and sale of asbestos was banned in the UK in 1999. However it is estimated most buildings built before the millennium can contain asbestos in varying quantities.

All the information related to the council's asbestos removal service is available https://www.belfastcity.gov.uk/bins/asbestos.