Gaelic Games: Film on Gort na Móna to premiere

A new film about West Belfast GAA club Gort na Móna is to be screened at their clubhouse this Friday (October 18).



The documentary was made as part of the club’s 50th anniversary celebration, which has seen various events organised throughout the year.



The event will take place as part of this year’s Féile na Carraige programme, run by Upper Springfield Irish language organisation Glór na Móna.



Clubman Niall Enright said: “The film celebrates the role that Gort na Móna has played in the Upper Springfield community since its formation in 1974.



“We’re pleased to be launching it as part of Féile na Carraige. Glór na Móna is celebrating its own 20th birthday and Gort na Móna GAC has had a close relationship with the group since its earliest days.



“We were also happy to partner with local community media group Northern Visions on the film to help bring the idea to fruition.

📽️ There will be a screening of a new film made as part of the club's 50th anniversary celebrations in the lounge this Friday, 18th October at 7.30pm.



“We’ve had a busy year with the 50th anniversary – organising blitzes and mountain walks, doing history projects and looking to the future with a new strategic plan.



“We’re happy to use every medium to show the benefits that Gort na Móna – and the GAA generally – brings to children and adults, to our families and our communities.”



The film event takes place at Gort na Móna GAC on Friday, October 18 from 7.30pm followed by live music and refreshments. Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP to niall@usdt.co.uk