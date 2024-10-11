Belfast Hills urge public to pick up dog waste to prevent deadly disease

AWARENESS: Belfast Hills Partnership want to spread awareness of the disease Neospora and the importance of picking up after your dog and keeping it on a lead while on the Hills

WALKERS are being advised to pick up their dog's waste while on the Black Mountain to help prevent the spread of a deadly and fatal disease.

Neospora can affect cattle, dogs and foxes and is currently spreading across Belfast Hills. It is caused by dog waste which is left in the open and not bagged and binned properly. The disease is known to cause illness in adult dogs and can kill pups with symptoms including difficulty breathing, paralysis and muscle atrophy.

In cattle the disease has caused miscarriages with affected cows remaining affected for life and unable to breed again, which has sent shockwaves through farmers of the Hills' upland herds.

The Belfast Hills Partnership said the disease can be prevented by picking up after your dog, as dog waste left out in the open seeps into the grass and in turn enters the food chain, spreading the disease.

Belfast Hills Partnership Manager Dr Lizzy Pinkerton said: “It’s easy to shrug and say 'What harm am I doing?' but the reality is that dog waste is incredibly dangerous, not just to livestock but also to other dogs, and indeed people, through the spread of various diseases. We encourage everyone walking their dogs in the Hills to bring along poo bags and make sure they bin their waste when leaving.”

"We would also like to encourage people to stick to the paths and keep their dog on a lead when out walking. This means that you can keep an eye on what your dog is up to and where they are at all times."

Craig Somerville, National Trust Countryside Manager, highlights how Neospora is a particularly important issue for Divis and the Black Mountain.

"In recent years livestock graziers on National Trust land have increasingly raised concerns about the parasite Neospora, infecting their cattle herds, with at least one tenant grazier reporting the disease as being confirmed within their herd.

"Neosporosis causes abortions in cattle and can also have a damaging effect on dogs. The disease has been linked to places where dogs and cattle interact and has been associated with dog fouling. In order to help control of the disease it is important that dog owners clean up after their dog and keep their pets on a lead and away from livestock".