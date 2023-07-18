Aspiring young artists encouraged to design new hoarding at Casement Park

CALLING YOUNG ARTISTS: Talented young artists between the ages of 10 and 13 are encouraged to enter the competition

ULSTER GAA is teaming up with the Casement Park Project team to offer aspiring young artists the incredible opportunity to help design a new hoarding for the perimeter of Casement Park.

Talented young artists between the ages of 10 and 13 are encouraged to enter the competition to help participate in the Youth Art Project.

Working under the guidance of experienced community artists, the young people will showcase their talents on the new hoarding at the site, in advance of construction work commencing.

Key themes that the community artists will explore with the young people will reflect the many benefits that the stadium will provide to the whole community, including Gaelic Games and sport, economic regeneration, employment and skills and culture, heritage and the arts.

The programme is open to young people with an interest in GAA from across Belfast, Antrim, and Ulster.

Commenting Tom Daly, Casement Park Stadium Development Project Board chairperson said: "Working with young people and local community groups is at the heart of our community engagement programme and reflects our vision for the stadium, which will not only host some of the largest, most significant and exciting sporting occasions on this island, but will be a seven-day-a week community hub that everyone can use and enjoy.

🚨Update🚨



The deadline to enter the Youth Art Project which will give aspiring young artists aged 10-13 the opportunity to design the new hoarding for the redeveloped Casement Park has been EXTENDED!



Entry now closes 23 July.



Enter here: https://t.co/hwYdI82lyA pic.twitter.com/6w9mgfMoGH — Casement Park (@CasementPark) July 14, 2023

“Earlier this year we established the Community Engagement and Benefits Forum and we are working closely with the group to create a series of programmes that will deliver a range of sporting, economic, education and cultural opportunities for people in West Belfast and beyond.

“This exciting new arts initiative, which will breathe new life into the external façade of the stadium, is a catalyst for the change that will take place at the Casement Park which will create wonderful experiences and will leave a lasting legacy."

Entry for those interested is open to 23rd July and will require participants to be in Belfast for five dates in August and September. To enter participants are asked to write a short paragraph on why they want to take part and to draw or paint a picture of their view of Casement Park. Entry details are available on Casement Park Twitter and Facebook pages.