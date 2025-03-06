Athletics: Avonmore fuelling the SPAR Craic 10k

AS we have entered the month of March, the SPAR Craic 10k is almost upon us and those taking part will be making their final adjustments.

The record entry for the race will have plenty of support on the day and it won’t end after they cross the finish line as Avonmore will be supplying protein milk to help aid recovery.

Avonmore has been a consistent supporter of the St Patrick’s Day event and their return is in keeping with the participants who keep coming back for more.

Once again, the streets of Belfast will be a sea of green as the city gets its March 17 festivities off on the right foot.

“Avonmore Protein Milk are delighted to be part of the 2025 Spar Craic 10k,” said Alan Lowry, Commercial Manager, Tirlan NI.

“This is the ninth year that we have been involved and are proud to be associated with such a great event which continues to go from strength to strength.”

The St Patrick’s Day race, which will again begin at City Hall and end at Ormeau Park, is part of the wider Belfast City Council efforts to create an all-inclusive celebration of the National Saints’ Day.

Founded in 2015 and shining a light on our common heritage, the SPAR Craic 10k in Belfast is now a staple of the St Patrick’s Day festivities, as traditional as Irish stew and shamrock.

An inclusive, fun event which attracts all levels of runners from across the island and beyond, SPAR Craic 10k is Belfast’s premier urban run. As we take to the road again, we issue the warm, Irish welcome of ‘céad míle fáilte — come along for the Craic’.

There is still time to register, but must do so in person at the Aisling Events office at The Print Hall, 2 Hannahstown Hill, Belfast, BT17 0LT (tel: 028 90 611916), Mon-Thurs 9am-5pm & Fri 9am-4pm.

The late entry fee is £25 and includes a bib, timing chip, medal, finish line refreshments.

Visit aisling-events.com for further information.

