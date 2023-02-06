Athletics: Belfast Irish Milers Meet and Beechmount Harriers AC honour late coach's memory

Eamonn Christie Race Director of the Belfast Irish Milers Meet in Association with Tripadvisor, unveils the Jim Kennedy Memorial Men’s International 3000m race trophy, along with Paul Magee Beechmount Harriers Head Coach and Stuart Kennedy, Chairperson.

Race Director Eamonn Christie has been busy releasing race sponsors for the Belfast Irish Milers Meet, which is set to take place on Saturday, May 13 at the Mary Peters Track.

For the second consecutive year, the Meet has been headlined by sponsorship from Tripadvisor.

Other prestigious businesses sponsoring races at the event include KRW Law, FirstPoint USA and E+I Engineering - to name a few. The latest race sponsor announced is in memory of Christie’s late coach, Jim Kennedy.

Kennedy was founder and club coach at Beechmount Harriers Athletics Club since its inception in 1981 and sadly passed away in 2022.

Christie Commented: “Jim was a passionate athletics coach and close friend who not only coached me from the age of 16, but also taught me the principles I apply to my own coaching today. It was an honour to have Jim spectating at the 2022 Belfast Irish Milers Meet, which was sadly his last attendance at an athletics competition.”

Only 14 Weeks to Go until the 2023 Belfast Irish Milers Meet in Association with Tripadvisor.#BelfastMilers pic.twitter.com/5q7u76hxV0 — Eamonn Christie (@Eamonn_Christie) February 4, 2023

Christie has since awarded the men’s international 3000m with the Beechmount Harriers Athletics Club and Belfast Irish Milers Meet sponsorship, and will now be renamed as the Jim Kennedy Memorial 3000m.

Beechmount Harriers head coach Paul Magee and Chairperson Stuart Kennedy are equally delighted that Belfast Irish Milers Meet is naming an annual 3000m race after Jim Kennedy Beechmount Harriers founder.

Both Belfast Irish Milers and Beechmount Harriers Athletics Club are awarding substantial cash prizes for podium places.

“We are delighted to be involved in sponsoring the men’s international 3000m in memory of Beechmount Harriers Athletics Club founder Jim Kennedy,” said Paul.