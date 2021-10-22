Athletics: Belfast Irish Milers Meet awarded European Athletics Permit

THE Belfast Irish Milers Meet has been awarded a European Athletics Permit for the second year running.

The event in May 2021 helped many British and Irish athletes secure their selection for the Tokyo Olympic Games as world ranking points were gained as a bonus of having the European Permit.

With the date set for May 14, 2022, this European Athletics Permit will add to the already high quality track meet as athletes seek Commonwealth Games, European Championship qualifying times and World Championships ranking points.

Race Director Eamonn Christie spoke of his delight.

"Once again, all involved are delighted to be awarded a European Athletics Permit," said a delighted Eamonn Christie, Race Director for the Belfast Irish Milers Meet.

"It helps athletes gain points towards their world ranking and the event as a whole produces world class times year on year so it is great to have European Athletics' support."

The Belfast Irish Milers Meet Meet will take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Mary Peters Track Belfast.