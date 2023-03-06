Athletics: Belfast’s Milers Meet off to record-breaking start

Eamonn Christie with seven-time world snooker champion, Ronnie O'Sullivan, and former world 5000m champion Eamonn Coughlan

“It must be some sort of record,” claimed Race Director Eamonn Christie after his meet sold out in a matter of hours.

The Belfast Irish Milers Meet in Association Tripadvisor opened its entries to athletes on Monday, February 20, but within a matter of hours, Christie had to close the entries, as a record 450 athletes had registered.

The Meet takes place on Saturday, May 13, commencing at 12 noon with Junior 1000m races and concludes at 5pm.

The Meet has had to be capped at 450 athletes, plus invites to international athletes.

“I anticipated that entries would sell out very quickly," said Christie.

"Over the past few years, the entries have only remained open for a couple of days. But this year it was less than one day."

The Belfast Irish Milers Meet is one of Ireland’s leading track meets and has a long-standing tradition of producing fast times.

With a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger Event Status and European Athletics Permit, the Belfast track meet is once again a target for many athletes seeking qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

The Belfast Irish Milers Meet in Association with Tripadvisor is a free event for all spectators.