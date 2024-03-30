Athletics: Ireland's fastest man set to compete at Belfast Irish Milers Meet

Israel Olatunde is set to compete in Belfast on May 11

WITH less than 50 days to go until the highly anticipated Belfast Irish Milers Meet in association with Tripadvisor, the record-breaking sell-out event has attracted Ireland's fastest man.

Israel Olatunde is the fastest ever Irish man and holds Irish records in both the 60m and 100m.

At only 21-years-old, Olatunde made the 100m final of the European Championships in Germany last year, where he placed sixth in a new Irish record of 10.17.

The 11-time national champion will be joined on the 100m start line in Belfast by Tolueabori Akinola. Akinola crossed the finish line just milliseconds behind Olatunde with a time of 10.58 in the 2023 Irish National Championships' 100m final.

The University College Dublin duo will face tough opposition from fellow Irish athlete Colin Doyle. The Leevale Athletics Club athlete will be hoping for a fast time in Belfast following a bronze medal in the Irish National Championships 60m indoor final, earlier this year.

Robert McDonnell was the fastest man in Belfast at last year's Belfast Irish Milers Meet, where he took the 100m victory in 10.46 before placing second in the 200m. McDonald looks set to do the double once again on Saturday, May 11.

Robert McDonnell (163), winner of the Men’s 100m at the 2023 Belfast Irish Milers Meet in association with Tripadvisor

17-year-old Osamudiamen Jesse Osas is also set to compete in the 100m at the Belfast Irish Milers Meet. Osas won the 200m at the DNA U20 Clubs' Competition in Rieti last September, clocking 21.98 for the half lap distance.

Simon Essuman will also feature on the start line in Belfast along with Arnar Logi Brynjarsson from Iceland.

The Belfast Irish Milers Meet in association with Tripadvisor will take place on Saturday, May 11 at the Mary Peters Track, Belfast.

The event is free for spectators and will run from 11:30am-5:30pm.