Athletics: Ireland's fastest man signs up for 2025 Belfast Irish Milers Meet

IRELAND'S fastest man was quick out of his blocks as he has already signed up for the 2025 Belfast Irish Milers Meet, which will take place on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Israel Olatunde is the fastest Irish man in the history of Irish athletics in the 100m and the 60m indoors.

In 2024 Olatunde clocked 10.56 to win the 100m at the 2024 Belfast Meet.

The multiple Irish national champion also clocked an impressive 10.35 for the 100m at the Belfast Irish Milers Meet in 2022. Otalandue’s time is the fastest 100m at the Belfast Meet since its establishment in 2015.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary at the 2025 edition, Race Director Eamonn Christie has announced the Belfast Irish Milers Meet records for all men’s and women’s distances.

The Race Director is offering cash prizes for the first athlete to break the record in their race.

“It’s fantastic the calliper of athletes like Olatunde already signing up for the 2025 edition,” Eamonn said.

“I’ve had great interest from agents and athletes since the official date was announced, so it’s encouraging as we enter the 10th edition.”

10th Anniversary of the Belfast Irish Milers Meet



Saturday 10th May 2025

Mary Peters Track Belfast#BelfastMilers pic.twitter.com/zaIcypR9aR — Eamonn Christie (@Eamonn_Christie) July 2, 2024

The official race programme for the 2025 edition will include; 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m and 3000m, for men and women.

Junior 1000m races for boys and girls will once again commence the race programme.

The sporting event will continue for the 10th year, to be free for spectators.

The 2024 edition sold out in a record breaking 29 minutes.

The Race Director announced a new membership for the Belfast Irish Milers Meet which enables athletes a guaranteed paid race entry for the 10th anniversary.

With the up take on memberships already securing 200 race entries across the race programme, Christie has been overwhelmed and urges all athletes to join the membership.

For more information on the Belfast Irish Milers Meet follow on social media platforms.