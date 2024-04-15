Athletics: McGinley marks return with victory in Larne

ED McGinley claimed victory as the Kilwaughter Minerals Larne 10-Mile Race on Saturday.

The West Belfast man set the pace, clinching top spot with an impressive time of 53 minutes and 12 seconds.

Close on his heels were Chris Madden of Beechmount Harriers, securing second place with a time of 54 minutes and 28 seconds, followed by Jordan Heron of Larne Athletic Club, crossing the finish line in third place with a time of 55 minutes and 23 seconds.

The women's category witnessed equally remarkable performances, with unattached runner Claire McGuigan leading the pack and securing first place with a time of 1 hour, 47 seconds.

Elisoa Crawford and Louise Smith, both from North Belfast Harriers, claimed second and third place respectively, clocking times of 1 hour, 3 minutes and 40 seconds, and 1 hour, 4 minutes, and 31 seconds.

Almost 700 runners descended upon the east Antrim town for the highly-anticipated event.

Organised by Larne Athletic Club, the event showcased the inclusive spirit of running, attracting a host of runners, from seasoned athletes to novice enthusiasts.

This is the third consecutive year of the popular 10-mile race in the County Antrim town, chosen for its flat terrain and picturesque road running routes.

McGinley crosses the line in first place

“Kilwaughter Minerals is thrilled to continue our partnership with Larne Athletic Club, and to have brought this exhilarating racing event to our community once again," said Gary Wilmot, Chief Executive Officer of Kilwaughter Minerals.

“The remarkable turnout this year speaks volumes about the triumph of our inaugural race in 2022 and the widespread appeal of such events in our area.

“Championing initiatives like these not only draws visitors to our town but also fosters tangible physical, social, and mental well-being for those who take part, and that aligns synonymously with the core values that are at the heart of the Kilwaughter Minerals ethos.

“As the proud lead sponsor, we extend our gratitude to the countless supporters and volunteers who made the 2024 event happen and offer heartfelt congratulations to all who contributed or participated this year.”

William Thompson, Chairman of Larne Athletic Club, echoed Gary’s sentiments, saying: “The Larne 10 Mile Race is now one of the most anticipated races on the running calendar for both local athletes and those from further afield, and that is down to the huge success of previous events and the enduring support from Kilwaughter Minerals.

“It was fantastic to see another huge turnout this year alongside some very impressive finishing times and we cannot wait to see the heights we take this race to next.”

A portion of all proceeds from the 2024 Kilwaughter Minerals Larne 10 Mile Race has been donated to Cancer Focus NI to help fund the vital care and support services they provide to patients across the country.

For comprehensive race results, please visit www.championchipireland.com