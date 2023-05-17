ATHLETICS: Shanahan strikes again at Belfast Irish Milers Meet

THE long-anticipated Belfast Irish Milers Meet in association with Tripadvisor took place at the Mary Peters Track on Saturday.

Once again, the Meet was welcomed with perfect weather conditions, which ultimately produced many world class times by international and local athletes.

Not only were there world class athletes toeing the start lines, Race Director Eamonn Christie also had the company of seven-time world snooker champion, Ronnie O’Sullivan. The pair have been friends for many years, with O’Sullivan’s love for running and Christie’s expertise at coaching, they enjoyed a successful day of racing in Belfast.

Louise Shanahan concluded the 2023 race programme with a victory in the Women’s 800m for the second consecutive year.

Last year, Shanahan broke the Irish record, running 1:59.42 for the two-lap distance. This year opening her track season the Irish athlete crossed the line in 1:59.53 and achieved the 2023 World Championships’ qualifying standard.

British duo Issy Boffey and Abigail Ives completed the podium with Ives in third, breaking two minutes for the first time with a 1:59.92 clocking.

The Jim Kennedy International Men’s 3000m was won by Irish 1500m record holder, Andrew Coscoran.

Coscoran took the lead early on and solo ran the last five laps of the seven and a half lap distance, clocking 7:50.87 for the victory.

Nick Griggs broke his own Irish U20 record, running 7:53.24 for second, with British Athlete James West finishing third in 7:53.25.

The two Luke Gunn-coached athletes, Will Battershill and Mark Pearce, placed fourth and fifth in the Men’s 3000m, both running personal bests.

The David Magill Memorial 3000m Women’s Race was won by Cheryl Nolan.

It was a British one-two-three in the Men’s 800m.

Ethan Hussey, World Junior medallist and winner of the Men’s 1500m at the 2022 Belfast Irish Milers Meet, was once again a winner in Belfast. Hussey powered down the home straight to take victory in the men’s 800m in a personal best time of 1:46.18. He was closely followed by Thomas Randolph and Angus Harrington.

It was a double Dutch victory in the 1500m races, with Marisa Damnink winning the women’s race in four minutes 14 seconds and Bram Buigel clocking 3:42.88 to win the Men’s 1500m.

Irish Olympian Phil Healy powered to victory in the women’s 200m before finishing third in the 400m behind winner Sharlene Mawdesley. British international Seren Bundy-Davies finished second.

Robert McDonnell was the fastest man of the day, winning the Men’s 100m in 10.46.

Race Director Eamonn Christie spoke of his delight at the success of the Meet.

Wonderful to have the humble legend of snooker @ronnieo147 relaxed and enjoying the Belfast Irish Milers Meet @Eamonn_Christie @AthleticsWeekly @AthleticsNI pic.twitter.com/d4JFcYCKOv — KeithMcClurePhotography (@Kmcclurephoto) May 13, 2023

“The meet has been absolutely phenomenal,” he said.

“The weather was perfect and the races were all fantastic, from A races to D races.”

Christie also thanked headline sponsor Tripadvisor and all other race sponsors for their support in helping make the Meet a success. The planning for 2024 is said to commence in the coming weeks.