Flammable liquid poured through door in Poleglass

INVESTIGATION: Police are investigating a blaze at a house in Poleglass yesterday morning

THE PSNI are treating a fire at a property in Poleglass as arson.

At approximately 1:30am on Wednesday morning, emergency services attended the scene of a fire at a house in Glenbawn Avenue.

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “It is believed that a flammable liquid was poured through the door and set alight causing damage to the porch door and mat.

The police have confirmed "no one was injured" in the attack.

“Enquiries are ongoing and the fire is being treated as an arson attack at this time.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information, or has any CCTV footage that could assist our investigation, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 92 of 15/03/23.”