Police appeal following Cavendish Street hijacking

POLICE are appealing for information following a hijacking that took place in the Cavendish Street area on Tuesday morning which resulted in the stolen vehicle being crashed in the Moyard Park area shortly afterwards.

Police believe the hijacker was also involved in a burglary in the Crocus Street area on Tuesday as well.

The hijacker, armed with a Stanley knife, threatened the victim as he was parking his car in the Cavendish Street area. Police have confirmed that the victim was “uninjured but left badly shaken” following the incident.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “We received a report at approximately 8.15am that a car had been hijacked in the Cavendish Street area of the city.

“The victim was parking his car in the area when he was threatened by a man who was armed with a Stanley knife who ordered him out of his grey coloured Citroen C3 car.

“He was uninjured but left badly shaken by the ordeal.

“The vehicle was subsequently located a short time later, crashed in Moyard Park and the man had made off on foot.

“The hijacker is described as being in his early 30s, with black hair and a beard, of slim build, and was wearing blue jeans, a black anorak and black gloves.

“We believe that he was also involved in a burglary in the Crocus Street area earlier today.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information, witnessed the either incident or who has dash-cam or CCTV that could assist with our enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 583 of 27/12/22.”