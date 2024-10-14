Award winning screenwriter inspires students at Malone Integrated College

BELFAST born screenwriter Christine Murphy has delivered a workshop on careers in film-making and focusing on script writing to students at Malone Integrated College.

This interactive and engaging workshop helped to inspire the students at the Finaghy school to pursue a career in the film-making industry.

Christine started out in television as a script editor. She is now renowned for having written for several network TV series, including Emmerdale, Doctors, Eastenders and Hope Street.

Her debut feature film Cup Cake won the Audience Award at the Belfast Film Festival in 2010. In 2013, she won the Writers’ Guild of Ireland’s Zebbie Award for her debut BBC Radio 4 drama Kicking the Air starring Vicky McClure.

Christine is currently developing three TV series projects and has been nominated for a Royal Television Society NI Award for writing.