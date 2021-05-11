Ballymurphy Massacre Families: 'British Government lies have been laid bare'

TRUTH THE FIRST CASUALTY: Janet Donnelly whose father was victim Joseph Murphy displays a headline from the time. Thomas McMullan, Belfast Media Group

The inquest finding that the killings of ten people shot dead in the August 1971 Ballymurphy Massacre were "unjustifiable" has “laid bare British Government lies for the world to see”, the victims’ families have said.

Just after 1pm today, Coroner Mrs Justice Siobhan Keegan delivered the inquest findings into the deaths, which occurred during a bloody 36-hour period after the introduction of internment without trial.

The killings took place as the British Army’s notorious Parachute Regiment besieged the West Belfast estate.

The Coroner found the British Army had used "unjustifiable" and "disproportionate" force in shooting nine of the innocent victims.

Justice Keegan further criticised the state's "shocking" failure to investigate the death of a tenth innocent victim, who was "indiscriminately shot". However, the lack of investigation meant "there is no direct evidence" to determine who fired the fatal shot.

Following the delivery of the inquest findings, the Ballymurphy Massacre Campaign families held a press conference at Corpus Christi Youth Centre where they delivered powerful and emotive statements.

In a statement read out on behalf of the families, John Teggart, whose father Daniel Teggart was amongst the victims, recounted their long and arduous fight for justice.

“After 50 years they have finally had their names cleared and their innocence proved beyond doubt,” he said.

“During the inquest we had to sit through 100 days of evidence. Each day we relived the horror of what happened to our loved ones in August 1971. It wasn’t easy – in fact it was awful – but what gave us the strength to get through was the knowledge that every day of the evidence was another blow to the MoD and their web of lies.

“We remained determined and united as the truth was finally recognised by the court. The lies of the British Government were laid bare for the world to see. It has taken us 50 years to get to this point. We are just ordinary families from Ballymurphy but we have held the British Government and the Ministry of Defence to account.”

In a message of support to the victims of state violence, he stated: “The truth is more powerful than any government. We hope today will give strength to all other families who, like ourselves, are out seeking truth and justice for their loved ones. It can be done. Don’t give up. You will succeed.”

GRIEF: Patsy Mullan, brother of murdered priest Fr Hugh Mullan.

Mr Teggart welcomed the media presence at the conference, adding that the day was “all about correcting history.”

He noted the newspaper headlines at the time of the killings, stating that the families had been let down by media carrying as fact British Army claims that victims were part of an “IRA hard core”.

“They accepted the army’s version of events without challenging it, they published terrible lies about our innocent family members,” he said.

“You the media have an important part to play today in correcting what was wrong, as I know you will.”

Mr Teggart said the inquest findings were “not the end” of the families’ journey, and that there are “questions that still remain unanswered.”

“Why were our family members murdered?” he asked.

“We heard the most senior Para on the ground that day, General Geoffrey Howlett, state that all the residents were either in the IRA or, if not, associated with the IRA. That’s lies. “What were the reasons for our loved ones to be murdered - because they lived in Ballymurphy? What were Colonel Howlett’s orders to his soldiers?”

A cavalcade of cars has passed through Ballymurphy thanking the community for its support over the past 50 years.



Earlier on Tuesday, a coroner ruled the 10 people killed in the west Belfast shootings in August 1971 were "entirely innocent". pic.twitter.com/BJWuRIqCFO — UTV Live News (@UTVNews) May 11, 2021

Mr Teggart branded British Government plans to introduce a statute of limitations, which would bar conflict prosecutions prior to 1998, as an attempt to “deny” families justice.

In an impassioned plea, which he addressed “directly to the people of Britain”, Mr Teggart said: “Can you imagine what would happen if soldiers murdered 10 unarmed civilians on the streets of London, Liverpool, or Birmingham? What would you expect – an investigation? Would you expect justice? Or would you be happy for them to get and amnesty? – I don’t think so.

“The MoD spin doctors, just like they did 50 years ago, are circulating the lies that these investigations are vexatious or unfair prosecutions. The police have never to this day investigated the deaths of our loved ones. No one should be above the law. We will not accept an amnesty. Amnesties are for people who are afraid of the truth. If the British government are so proud of their legal system, why do they not trust it?”

He added: “Every victim should have the right to pursue justice.”

The death of an 11th victim, Paddy McCarthy, who died of a heart attack after being harassed and beaten by British soldiers on foot patrol, was not included in the inquest. Paying tribute to Mr McCarthy’s family, Mr Teggart said: “I know they are with us today and I want to say to them that we will never give up in the pursuit of truth for Paddy.”



He said the focus should now “firmly be on those who caused the deaths” of the victims, adding that the families will take “time to recover” before considering their next steps.