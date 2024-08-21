Keys to first 57 homes in North Belfast development handed over to tenants

THE keys to 57 new homes on the Antrim Road have been handed over to happy tenants.

The development at Hopefield Avenue by Apex Housing has seen the former Newtownabbey High School grounds, vacant since 2015, transformed into a thriving community of 76 houses and 35 apartments.

The remainder of the 111 homes are expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Alongside six Nearly Zero Energy Buildings (NZEB) homes, the development will see 11 homes purpose built for families with complex needs; whilst part of the site has been set aside for people over 55, with private balconies and access to a communal garden. A total of four affordable homes will also be sold through a shared ownership plan.

Hopefield Avenue has been supported by £10.6 million Housing Association Grant funding from the Department for Communities and an £8.5 million private finance investment by Apex.

Mother-of-two Alana McClean received the keys to her new three-bedroom NZEB house this week.

Along with her two sons, she has been waiting two years for a house with a third bedroom to accommodate her youngest son who has additional healthcare needs.

“We are over the moon with our new house," she said. "We have an extra bedroom and a downstairs wet room for Joshua, which really will make his life better and make such a difference to us as a family.

"I was taken aback when I realised how different this house was, with its underfloor heating, heat pump and solar panels. It’s amazing to see social housing being built to this standard.

Barry Kerr, Apex’s Director of Development added: “We are thrilled to see so many families already enjoying these fantastic new homes where locally there has been great interest in this development.

"The allocation of the six NZEB homes marks an exciting step forward as we move towards building more green social homes in the future.

"These energy-efficient homes will not only contribute to a lower carbon footprint but, more importantly, they will offer significant cost savings for families through reduced energy bills.

"Additionally, they will promote healthier living environments and help us to determine the best solutions for our tenants’ comfort and well-being in the future.”