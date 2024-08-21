Family's devastation after Tara passes away – 'she was beautiful inside and out'

A POPULAR West Belfast woman has been described as "beautiful inside and out" following her tragic passing.

Tara Corr (52) passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday. She was diagnosed with cancer just eight weeks ago.

Originally from Twinbrook, she lived in Lagmore and worked as a driving instructor.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, her sister-in-law Lorraine Corr said the family are "devastated" at her loss.

"It was so sudden. We are all devastated," she said. "Tara was really well-known. She had a very big heart and really was the heart and soul of the community.

"She worked as a driving instructor and helped so many local people pass their driving test. She had the kindest heart. She was just the most beautiful person inside and out. She looked out for everyone and was always doing good."

Lorraine said family was everything for Tara. "She absolutely adored her nieces and nephews."

She added: "Every family member just loved her. She had that aura around her which was so calm and beautiful. She touched everyone. She will be sadly missed by so many people.

“She was loved throughout Ireland and further afield. She had family and friends who adored her across the world.”

Tara Corr

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker described the news of Tara's passing as "sad and heartbreaking".

"Tara was a kind and lovely person, who always had a smile on her face," he posted on social media. "Sending my love to Tara's family and friends who are in my thoughts and prayers."

In her death notice, Tara is described as the beloved daughter of Joe and Eileen, loving sister of Gerard, Joseph, Nichola, Lyndsey and Martina, loving partner to Shauna, a much loved step-mum to Kristian, sister-in-law, aunt, niece and friend to many.

Tara’s remains will leave her late home, 51 Lagmore View Road on Saturday at 9.30am to arrive at the family home, 45 Gardenmore Road for 9.45am. Her Requiem Mass will take place at 10.30am in St Luke's Church followed by burial in Blaris Cemetery.