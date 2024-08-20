Arson attack in South Belfast treated as racially motivated

ARSON: A motorbike was set on fire during the latest racist attack in South Belfast

AN arson attack in South Belfast on Monday is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime.

Just after 11pm, police were contacted by a member of the public who reported that a vehicle was on fire in Frenchpark Street in the Village.

The PSNI said that the fire is believed to have started from a motorcycle outside the living room window of the property, which was deliberately set on fire, destroying the vehicle and burning the windows.

The second fire is believed to have been set underneath a car, damaging the vehicle’s wheels and engine bay. Police are treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life, with a racial hate motivation. It is the latest racist attack in South Belfast in recent weeks.

Detective Inspector Angus said: "We are grateful that those present in the property were uninjured, though we are very aware that we could potentially have been dealing with much more serious consequences.”

"There is no place in our society for such behaviour. We will be tireless in our pursuit of those responsible for this, and any other, hate crime."

Chief Inspector Mark Conway, area commander for South Belfast, added: “Everyone, no matter what their background, has the right to feel safe in their home.

“We are treating this incident exceptionally seriously. Local officers are working with our Criminal Investigations Department colleagues to identify the perpetrators of this incident, so that those responsible are held to account for their actions.

"I would appeal directly to the South Belfast community – do not let these criminals hide amongst us."

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey slammed those behind the arson attack.

“Last night’s racist arson attack was absolutely appalling and disgusting," she said. “Thankfully no one was injured, although we could have been talking about a much more serious incident with the potential loss of life.

“This attack was unprovoked, it was reprehensible and it is not reflective of the majority of our community who embrace and welcome the huge positives of diversity in our society. Racism and hate is wrong in all of its forms and it must be rejected and stopped now.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have relevant information, including dash-cam or other footage, should contact us on 101, quoting reference 1672 19/08/24.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.