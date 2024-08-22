Scenes of joy and relief as pupils celebrate GCSE results

THERE was scenes of joy and relief on Thursday morning as pupils received their GCSE results. There has been a fall in the percentage of people receiving top GCSE grades throughout the North in 2024 compared to last year.

At St Louise's Comprehensive College, Rionach Close was delighted with her results – two A*s, six A's, two B's and a C*. She will be returning to the school in September to study A Levels in Geography, Economics, Religion and Dance.

"I am absolutely delighted with my results," she said. "I worked really hard and it has paid off. I am going to go for breakfast with my friends to celebrate."

Izzy Ferran achieved three A*s, four B's and a C and had to overcome a broken wrist during her exams.

"I couldn't revise properly because I couldn't write so it was quite challenging," she said. "The school was very supporting and I had to get a scribe for the exams myself.

"I am looking forward to coming back to study A Levels in Religion, Double Sport and Health and Social Care."

Erin Mulcahy achieved a magnificent seven A*s and two A's and will study History, Business Studies, Politics and Economics at A Level.

Rionach Close, Erin Mulcahy, Izzy Ferran and Eva Cusack

Eva Cusack got two A*s and six A's in her GCSE's and says she "worked really hard". She is going on to study Maths, Economics and Coding at A Level.

"I am going to go out for food with my friends and maybe the cinema later."

Principal Mary McHenry said: "We are absolutely delighted with the achievements of our young people.

"I commend the students, the staff and their parents for their resilience, hard work and commitment. I wish each and every student success and happiness in the next stage of their educational journey. "

At nearby Coláiste Feirste, it was a maith thú to pupils with the school posting excellent results across the board.

Fodhla Ní Laoi achieved a range of grades across the board and was "delighted" with her results.

Holly McGahey, Sophia McCann and Fodhla Ní Laoi

"I studied and put the hard work in so I am happy with my grades," she said. "I am really looking forward to coming back to study Drama, Moving Images and Arts at A Level.

"I can't wait to celebrate with my family later."

Domhnall Ó Néill, a senior staff member at Coláiste Feirste, said: "We are very happy. There is a lot to celebrate. Many of the students will stay on to study A Levels and others will pursue other pathways.

Celebrating at Coláiste Feirste

"Some pupils and parents were a bit concerned about the predicted fall in top grades awarded. It is a credit to our staff for their hard work in helping students get through the exams and coursework.

"It is important to remember how young these pupils are but they have had incredible support from the school and at home. It is a lot of ask a 16-year-old to manage their time and come out with impressive results on top of everything else going on in their lives."

At St Mary’s Christian Brothers’ Grammar School, 83 per cent of students achieved at least seven GCSEs at Grades A* to C with 94 per cent of students achieving at least five GCSEs at Grades A* to C.

Among the top performing students were Darragh Corr with an impressive two A* and eight A grades, Fayosala Folami achieving seven A* and three A grades, Odhran Morelli with five A*, five A and one B grade and Brendan McMorrow who received four A*, three A, 2two B and one C* grade.

New Principal, Brendan McComb celebrated with staff and students and expressed his pride in the achievements of the GCSE students.

St Mary's students this morning

“Today is another day to celebrate the successes of our young people. We had Year 12's receiving final GCSE results after two years of hard work and commitment. It has been a privilege to witness their joy and celebrations today.

"Here in St Mary’s, we are constantly promoting the benefits of resilience, hard work, self-discipline, ambition and a ‘can-do’ attitude. With the right attitude, anything is possible, and it is clear today that our pupils are buying into this belief and are reaping the rewards.

"The successes achieved today by our students simply would not be possible without the investment of school staff and I must pay tribute to our dedicated teachers, learning support tutors, classroom assistants, technicians and peripatetic staff who have all worked tirelessly to guide, motivate and challenge students."

At Edmund Rice College in Glengormley, there were jubilant scenes as the pupils produced the best results in the school's history.

98 per cent of pupils achieved an incredible five or more GCSE’s at grades A*-C. Nearly 70 per cent achieved five or more GCSE’s at the top grades, including English and Maths to smash the school’s record, in a year where all schools were informed that there would be a dip in results with exam boards returning to pre-pandemic standards.

Principal Paul Berne said: “I am beyond thrilled for our boys and girls who have achieved such magnificent results – the best ever for Edmund Rice College.

"I am so proud of our pupils, staff, families and governors who have worked tirelessly over the past number of years to help make these results possible.

"The school has been on an incredible journey and this is our greatest set of GCSE results. I am over the moon for all our pupils and staff as they have created an incredible culture of learning and demonstrated a great desire to succeed, even giving up part of their Easter break to organise, facilitate or attend revision classes.

"I am delighted for the whole school community as these results are outstanding. We are always hungry for more success and are extremely excited for the future."